Arab States Gather In Cairo For Sustainable Development Week

Experts from different fields and government officials are participating at the ongoing 4th Arab Sustainable Development Week convened in Cairo, Egypt.

The 4th Arab Sustainable Development Week kicked off on Sunday under the theme “Together for Sustainable Recovery.”

This gathering aims at discussing ways of mitigating the repercussions and negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on achieving sustainable development goals in the Arab countries.

The three-day Arab Sustainable Development Week will include brief presentations on the launch of the Arab Science and Technology Network for Sustainable Development.

There is also a session on governance for sustainable development, in addition to discussing the role of youth and community initiatives in addressing the phenomenon of climate change, and the launch of the Arab initiatives to end hunger.

The launch of the Arab initiative to end hunger in the Arab Region during the Arab Sustainable Development Week is the culmination of an effort and partnership between representatives of ministries concerned with development from many Arab countries, Arab, regional, and international institutions, and a partnership of civil society institutions, the private sector, and research and academic bodies.

The Arab Sustainable Development Week aims to discuss ways to support the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Arab region, in the presence of senior officials and decision makers concerned with sustainable development files in the Arab region, as it is the largest Arab regional platform dealing with the achievement of the 2030 SDGs in the Arab region.

Since 2016, the League of Arab States (LAS) has given special attention to the goals of the 2030 sustainable development plan set by the UN, to ensure that government policy makers adopt these goals and make them part of national development strategies, and organised the first edition of the Arab Week for Sustainable Development in 2017 in cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt, the World Bank, and the UN.