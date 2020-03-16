International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) has been ranked 2nd globally in the Bloomberg Syndicated Loans League Tables.

The ITFC provided financing worth in excess of US$2 billion as Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger in 2019, cementing its position as a solid and reputable Partner with which other banks and financial institutions strive to work.

“The ITFC’s ranking in the 2019 Bloomberg Global Syndicated Loans League Tables represent a major milestone in our journey towards boosting inclusive socio-economic growth across OIC member countries,” said Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO, ITFC.

ITFC was able to make widespread progress in developing strategically important relationships with OIC member countries and in facilitating financing for incredibly important industry sectors, Sonbol said in a statement.

The ITFC’s share of the Global Bookrunner Islamic Finance was more than 9% on a volume of US$2.04 billion, whilst its share of the Global MLA Islamic Finance market exceeded 6.9%.

This places ITFC in the league of major international and regional financial institutions of the World.

It is worth mentioning that ITFC since inception had provided more than US$51 billion of trade financing to OIC Member Countries.

In 2019, ITFC completed important syndicated deals for several member countries, especially for Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Tunisia, Djibouti and Gambia to support key sectors including, energy, industrials, healthcare, agriculture and others.

ITFC plans to continue and expand the development in its member countries with the help of its dependable investors base.