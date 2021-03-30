Business
Applications Open For Jack Ma’s 2021 Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition
The “Africa’s Business Heroes” (ABH) prize competition (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org), the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic program spotlighting and celebrating Africa’s entrepreneurial talent, opened applications for its third annual edition.
Entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries, across every sector, age group, and gender will now be able to submit their applications, in either French and English, for a chance to compete for a spot among the Top 10 finalists.
The central theme of this year’s competition, “It’s African Time”, is a bold call to action for all talented African entrepreneurs who are challenging stereotypes associated with “African time” through their businesses, to leverage the ABH prize to scale their efforts as well as share their stories of how they’ve driven change and solutions.
ABH is part of the Jack Ma Foundation’s long-term commitment to help support and foster an inclusive and strong Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
ABH will recognize 100 African entrepreneurs over a ten-year period and allocate grant funding alongside training, mentoring, and learning programmes, as well as access to a community of like-minded African business leaders.
At the grand finale later this year, ten finalists will take the stage to present their businesses and share their visions to an esteemed panel of judges, to win a share of the US$1.5 million grant.
The journey to the Finale will include several rounds of rigorous evaluation panels, as well as access to a community of international leaders and innovators, industry experts, investors, and accelerators, through a number of multi-disciplinary bootcamps and training sessions.
In 2020, the ten outstanding finalists (https://bit.ly/3wlDA0G) – half of whom were female – were selected from over 22,000 applicants across all 54 African nations. They represented eight African countries – Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda, and Zimbabwe – and various industries including agriculture, fashion, education, healthcare, renewable energy, and financial services.
“I am proud to have been named the winner of the 2020 Africa’s Business Heroes prize. The competition was an incredible journey. 2020 was a challenging year that made us refocus from profitability to survival. I hope my win inspires Africans to believe that we have what it takes to make an impact, no matter where we are. The Prize is helping us scale our energy solution across East Africa, and we remain focused to change how Africa cooks, one kitchen at a time,” said Chebet Lesan, Founder and CEO at BrightGreen Renewable Energy.
The journeys of Chebet and her fellow finalists will be featured in the televised ABH show, which will air in four episodes across Africa and online, later this year.
The show will give exclusive access to the 2020 edition, following the finalists as they go head to head in the pitch to the finale judges. With the show, ABH hopes to provide a masterclass in entrepreneurship and inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses across Africa to pursue their business dreams.
The 2019 documentary “Looking for Africa’s Heroes (https://bit.ly/3wjNTlZ)” featuring the first edition of ABH was recently shortlisted by global film festivals including RapidLion – The South African International Film Festival and AmDocs – the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival.
“As we open our third annual pitch competition, we want to recognize Africa’s extraordinary entrepreneurs, whose business ventures not only are successful and profitable but are generating a positive impact on their local communities. Despite the incredibly difficult conditions faced by entrepreneurs and small businesses around the world over the past year, Africa’s entrepreneurship has been experiencing an incredible upward trajectory, showing the magnitude of potential and opportunities yet to be seized. Therefore, Africa’s Business Heroes is excited to join forces with our partners to identify, spotlight, and support even more passionate, innovative, and determined entrepreneurs across Africa.” said Jason Pau, Executive Director of International, Jack Ma Foundation.
Global leaders Graca Machel, Chair of the Graca Machel Trust Board and Ban Ki-moon, Former UN Secretary-General and Co-chair of the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens serve on the ABH advisory board.
In addition, Anita Erskine, UN SDG Advocate and Founder of the STEM Woman Project, will continue to serve as the official host of “Africa’s Business Heroes” program.
This year, ABH will continue to work with its Anchor Partners across the continent – African Leadership Group (www.ALGroup.org), Ashesi (www.Ashesi.edu.gh), Dalberg (www.Dalberg.com), Janngo (www.Janngo.com), and RiseUp (www.RiseUp.co), with more to be announced in due course.
Applications will be open online until June 7 with semi-finalists announced in August, and the top ten finalists for 2021 unveiled in September. To apply and for more information about ABH, please visit: www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org and follow us on Twitter (https://bit.ly/3ddXou2), LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/31trJiD), Instagram (https://bit.ly/3sCcz6C) and Facebook (https://bit.ly/3rv6g3H).
Business
East African Oil Pipeline Launch Extended To April
Launching the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has been extended to April , the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) has announced.
The much-awaited event which was initially scheduled for March 22, this year has been moved to April following the death of Tanzanian President, Dr John Magufuli.
In a statement posted on its website, the authority hailed Dr MagufuliÕs astute leadership which set a strong foundation for the EACOP project, with key milestones that included the signing of the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) in 2017, and the initialing of the Tanzania Host Government Agreement (HGA) in 2020. Last October, Tanzania finally sealed the HGA with TOTAL in implementing EACOP, after long protracted negotiations.
The long protracted move in reaching an agreement with the French firm was due unresolved matters pertaining to harmonisation issues between Dar es Salaam and Kampala, two East African countries which are sole beneficiaries of the 1.7tri/- project.
Speaking shortly after signing an agreement with the French multinational integrated oil and Gas Company in October last year, the Attorney General of Tanzania Adelardus Kilangi, who also led the country’s team on the negotiating table said the deal signaled TanzaniaÕs readiness and commitment in welcoming potential investors to the country.
Professor Kilangi insisted that Tanzania had demonstrated its strong will in creating an enabling environment to foreign investors in the country.
This was an open and transparent negotiation which had to take place as the two countries had contrasting policies and laws that governed the gas and oil sector,” explained the AG.
The construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline from Uganda to Chongoleani area on Tanzanian seaport in Tanga on the Indian Ocean is expected to generate 496bn/- in revenues and offer 10,000 employment opportunities.
The multi-national plan is led by French petroleum giant in partnership with China CNOOC and struggling British group Tullow Oil, which is seeking to finalise selling its stake in the venture.
Last week, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni revealed that two weeks ago, he had written to the late President Magufuli a letter that would have seen the two Heads of State meet in Entebbe, to seal the oil pipeline deal on March 22nd, a day in which Tanzania held a state funeral for the late leader, who passed on March 17th, this year.
President Museveni gloomily narrated this at a small gathering of Ugandan government leaders in Kampala, as they paid their respects to the late Tanzanian President Dr Magufuli.
“Two weeks ago, I wrote to Magufuli about the oil pipeline. This was because today (March 22nd) was supposed to be the signing day for the tripartite between Uganda, Tanzania, and Total,” said President Museveni.
Little did I know that instead of signing the deal, I will be signing a condolence book following his death, he sadly stated.
The oil pipeline is intended to transport crude oil from Uganda oil fields in Hoima to the Port of Tanga, Tanzania on the shores of the Indian Ocean.
Once completed, the pipeline will be the longest heated crude oil pipeline in the world. The late President Magufuli died of a heart condition at the age of 61 last Wednesday.
The mortal remains of the departed Jemedari were buried in Chato District, Geita Region last Friday.
His sudden demise was received with great sorrow by heads of state, government officials, ambassadors across the world and the people of Tanzania, making the entire nation go to a standstill.
DailyNews
Business
Equity Group Freezes Payout as Net Profits Fall 11.6%
Equity Group, Kenya’s major regional financial institution said its shareholders will go for the second consecutive year without dividends after the board on Monday froze the payout as net profits fell 11.6% to Sh20 billion(U$ 18,231,540).
Details indicate that the lender posted a drop in earnings from Sh22.39 billion booked a year earlier on the back of a five times jump in provisioning for loan defaults in appreciation of economic hardships facing borrowers in the Covid-19 environment.
Loan loss provisioning rose from Sh5.3 billion to Sh26.63 billion, piling pressure on the bottom-line despite growth in operating income.
Net interest income rose by 22.6% to Sh55.15 billion, while non-interest income grew 25% to Sh38.51 billion.
However, the board failed to recommend any dividend on this performance, extending the freeze to two years.
Equity’s last dividend payout was on the 2018 performance, with shareholders taking home Sh7.54 billion.
Business
US Dollar Now Costs Rwf988
If you are looking for United States Dollars in Rwanda, then you need to fork out Rwf988 to get served for every one dollar.
According to Central Bank of Rwanda’s recent (Friday March 26) exchange rates, if you have US dollars, you can sell them at Rwf969.2/U$.
For other currencies, Euro/Rwf 1141.5 (buying), Rwf1164.3 (selling), Pound Sterling/ Rwf1333.6, Rwf 1360.
Applications Open For Jack Ma’s 2021 Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition
45 Died in Stampede at Magufuli Funeral
Prof Happi Proposes Covid-19 Vaccine Made in Africa For Africa
East African Oil Pipeline Launch Extended To April
Investigators Search Dr. Kayumba’s House, Reconstruct Crime Scene
Investigators Search Dr. Kayumba’s House, Reconstruct Crime Scene
Equity Group Freezes Payout as Net Profits Fall 11.6%
East African Oil Pipeline Launch Extended To April
45 Died in Stampede at Magufuli Funeral
Results of AFCON Final Matches in Groups B, D, G, H
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Abantu 80.000 Bafashwe Barenze Ku Mabwiriza Yo Kwirinda COVID-19, Hotel Enye Zirafungwa
- Abahawe Urukingo Rwa Pfizer Bagiye Guhabwa Urwa Kabiri
- Polisi Iti: ‘Abageni Barenza Umubare w’Abatumirwa Bazerekwa Itangazamakuru’
- Perezida Wa Misiri Yabwiye Ethiopia Ko ‘Ushaka Urupfu Asoma Impyisi’
- Social Mula na Phil Peter Mu Bantu 39 Bafashwe Barenze Ku Mabwiriza Yo Kwirinda COVID-19
- ‘Ndrangheta’: Icyago Cyugarije Isi
- I&M Bank Rwanda Yungutse Miliyari 5.1 Frw Mu 2020
- Dr. Phillip Mpango Yagizwe Visi Perezida Wa Tanzania
- Burusheti, Akabenzi,…Uko Inyama Abanyarwanda Barya Hanze Y’Ingo Zabo Zibanduza
- Gen Muganga Hari Icyo Asaba Amavubi
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Vivo Energy Rwanda Acquires ENES, GEMECA Petroleum Assets
-
Politics4 days ago
Russia Pledges Support To Myanmar Military Junta
-
Business4 days ago
Zimbabwe Confirms Oil in Muzarabani Region
-
Religion3 days ago
Christians Observe Palm Sunday As Easter Season Kicks Off
-
Politics4 days ago
This is Why Jews Will Always Spy For Israel
-
National4 days ago
Canada Donates US$1M To Assist 135,000 Refugees In Rwanda
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Jamaica’s Producer DJ Kemmo To Transform Dancehall Music
-
National4 days ago
Magufuli Given State Burial in Chato, Geita