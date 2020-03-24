It took 356 signatures for Apple to announce that the App Store will be launching in Rwanda and 20 new countries this year.

Thanks to Odyssee Ndayisaba, CEO of Continuity Group, a Rwandan tech firm who initiated a petition on Sunday.

“Dear Tim Cook,” Ndayisaba wrote in his introduction. “Today is the time to bring the App Store to Rwanda,” he wrote in the petition he distributed on social media, attracting quick sign ups, particularly the elcitic class in Rwanda.

“Today is the time to bring the App Store to Rwanda,” he said. “As we wait for you to bring the App Store to Rwanda, we cannot wait to share our cultural, economic, and humanitarian contributions to a better world.”

Cook, listened.

In a statement issued on Monday, Apple said that, “We’re pleased to announce that the App Store will expand even farther this year with upcoming support for 20 new countries, allowing you to increase your impact and grow your business in new markets.”

Rwanda is one of those countries.

“Thanks a billion for your signatures,” said Ndayisaba upon the news from Apple. “We have a miracle in our midst. Easter and Christmas came early – Apple listens and Tim Cook is wonderful.”

App Store has become much more than the world’s safest marketplace, Apple said.

It’s grown into a vibrant platform with great apps that influence culture and change lives, with over half a billion visitors each week.

This wide-reaching platform has helped generate over $155 billion in developer earnings, just from sales of apps and in-app purchases.

Today, the App Store allows users to connect with others in 155 countries or regions.