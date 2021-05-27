APEX Health Safety Awards RwandAir Diamond Status

RwandAir is now the first airline from Africa to be awarded the prestigious Diamond Status by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety.

APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying sets the industry standard for customer-centric COVID-19 certification.

As the largest non-profit airline association in the world dedicated entirely to the passenger experience, APEX worked with SimpliFlying to develop standards to increase customer safety as more passengers return to the skies.

“We’re proud to be the first airline in Africa to receive the Diamond status from the APEX association powered by SimpliFlying for the Best Airline in the field of health Safety,” RwandAir said on Wednesday.

SimpliFlying has served more than 100 airlines worldwide over a decade.

One-hundred percent of their focus was on COVID-19 in 2020, based on the creation of airline pandemic safety plans that were in the works even before the novel coronavirus.

The APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFying 58-point checklist covers 10 airline categories for submission verification, validation, and quarterly review certification process.

According to details, the audit spans categories that include testing, tracing, on-the-ground procedures, in-flight measures, and even co-branded partnerships that further airline product safety integrity.

It is expected that airline certification will increase customer awareness of aligned industry health safety standards, encourage more informed air travel choices, and increase air travel by at least 2% on certified airlines in 2021.

“As more travelers return to the skies, APEX wants customers to know the verified steps being taken by airlines worldwide for their well-being,” APEX CEO Dr. Joe Leader stated.

“Every step that we take with airlines to set even higher standards for health safety for passengers ultimately helps keep people safer in the air and on the ground. With the APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying certification, we provide the external validation and discussion needed further backed by Simplifying’s incredible depth of expertise,” says Dr. Joe Leader.

“We believe that health and safety should not be a way for airlines to compete with one another. There needs to be a gold standard that all airlines should meet or exceed to ensure passengers can trust the transport mode. This is what the APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying delivers, in a quantitative manner,” SimpliFlying CEO Shashank Nigam stated.