Anyone Who Rapes Women or Defiles Girls Must Die – Museveni
In Uganda, anyone who dares force a woman or your girl into sex is a candidate of un-negotiated death the President of this East African country has warned.
President Yoweri Museveni made these tough remarks on Friday while officiating at the opening of the New Law Year 2022 at the High Court premises in the Ugandan capital Kampala.
“Anyone who rapes a woman or defiles a girl must die. Those are the views of my constituency,” said President Museveni.
Uganda has in the past weeks been a focus for both local and international media over a very big number of pregnant girls defiled during the 2-year long closure of schools as part of prevention of further spread of the pandemic.
President Museveni said recently that underage girls that got pregnant and gave birth during the pandemic would not be expelled from schools.
The government said nearly 650,000 teen pregnancies were recorded between 2020 and 2021.
Livingstone Naitema, a retired education officer in eastern Uganda’s Luuka district says, “the situation of teenage girls getting pregnant is terrible. Girls as young as 14 years are giving birth. It is a ‘babies having babies’ situation.”
Uganda with a total population of 47 million has one of the youngest populations in the world and 55% are children under 18, few of whom complete secondary education.
According to a recent study from the UN population fund “a total of 354,736 teenage pregnancies were registered in 2020, while 295,219 teenage pregnancies were registered between January to early September 2021. This implies that on average, over 32,000 teenage pregnancies are recorded per month.”
Kenya Donates 50 Dairy Cows to Burundi
Burundi government on Thursday officially received a herd of 50 hybrid dairy cows gifted from the Republic of Kenya.
According to details reaching Taarifa Political Desk, the cows were promised to Burundi during President Evariste Ndayishimiye’s visit to Kenya. President Ndayishimiye visited Kenya in May last year marking the first time in nearly a decade that a Burundian leader will tour the country.
Dr Déo-Guide Rurema Burundi’s Minister of Environment and Agriculture said, ” The donation of 50 cows offered by Kenya had been promised last year during the visit of the President Ndayishimiye in Kenya. This gesture shows the degree of friendship and cooperation that exists between the two countries.”
The heifers were handed over by the Kenyan minister in charge of agriculture Peter Munya. The ceremonies take place at the bovine breeding center of Bitare in the commune Bugendana in Gitega.
The Kenyan and Burundian ministers agreed on capacity building in the field of agriculture and livestock between the 2 countries because Kenya has a lot of expertise in the field.
Burundi Youth Challenged To Create Jobs
President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi has challenged the country’s youth to be more innovative and create jobs.
He made the remarks this Thursday at Intwari Stadium in Bujumbura where the Young Entrepreneurs Forum is taking place.
As his government stages a fight against poverty and endemic unemployment, President Ndayishimiye asked young entrepreneurs to take the front in this fight.
He cautions against the spirit of young intellectuals who are still waiting for work, he welcomes the courage of young entrepreneurs who develop their projects and who hire other young people.
He also called on investors to exploit the opportunities offered by the fertile soils, a rich basement, sale of mineral water abroad, rehabilitation of thermal waters.
The President warned against some traders who sell minerals outside the country and who do not lead currencies in the country.
The Minister in charge of commerce has invited young entrepreneurs present to meet the challenges they encounter in the implementation of their projects and propose solutions so that the government can find ways of solutions.
DRC Has High Appetite For EAC
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reaffirmed her willingness to join the East African Community.
DRC’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Christophe Lutundula Apala Pen’Apala, said that DRC was looking forward to increased trade and investment, and strengthened relations with EAC, adding that her relations with EAC Partner States had largely been at a bilateral level.
Hon. Pen’Apala said that DRC was keen on cooperating with the EAC for maximum exploitation of both natural and human resources in the region.
Hon. Pen’Apala expressed hope that this would be the last round of negotiations before DRC is admitted into the EAC.
The Minister said that DRC has a big population who are consumers that constitute a big market for the EAC, adding that DRC was also in dire need of investors and was therefore offering incentives for entrepreneurs who would like to invest in the country.
Hon. Pen’Apala noted that DRC faces security challenges in the eastern part of the country, adding that the country was therefore keen on tackling these challenges together with the EAC.
The Minister disclosed that DRC had embarked on a national programme of reconstruction in various sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, energy and environmental conservation. He said that DRC had the world’s second largest natural ecosystem in the Congo Forest and was keen on preserving this system from wanton destruction to mitigate the effects of climate change.
Asked whether DRC’s membership to EAC would pose challenges because it already belongs to COMESA and SADC, Hon. Pen’Apala said that there was no problem in multiple membership to various regional economic communities (RECs), adding that all RECs in Africa were working in harmony to ensure that Africa becomes a real common market by the year 2063.
Hon. Pen’Apala was addressing journalists after the official launch of the negotiations between the EAC and DRC for the admission of the latter into the Community in Nairobi, Kenya.
Speaking at the media briefing, the Chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers who is also Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for EAC and Regional Development, Hon. Adan Mohamed, said that the EAC and DRC negotiation teams were expected to conclude their negotiations within 10 days.
Hon. Mohamed said that the report of the negotiations would then be presented to the Council who would later submit it to the Summit of EAC Heads of State for consideration.
CS Mohamed said that the negotiations between EAC and DRC for the admission of the latter into EAC was good news for a continent that has been performing below its potential in terms of its share of global trade.
On his part, EAC Secretary General Hon. (Dr.) Peter Mathuki said that EAC expects seamless negotiations with DRC that would result in increased trade and investment opportunities for the benefit of the people of East Africa.
The Secretary General said that substantial progress had been made since the Verification Mission visited DRC in the months of June and July 2020.
“As you are aware the 18th Extra-Ordinary Summit of Heads of State, the summit received and considered the report of the Council on the Verification Mission on the Admission of the DRC to join the EAC and directed the Council to expeditiously commence and conclude negotiations with the DRC for admission to the East African Community and report to the next Summit,” said Dr. Mathuki.
Dr. Mathuki said that the negotiations were an important milestone in the entire roadmap of the admission of DRC into the EAC.
“Once this phase is successfully concluded, it shall pave the way for the accession phase which literally concludes the admission process and upon pronouncement of Summit on the matter, DRC will be admitted as the seventh member of the EAC,” said Dr. Mathuki.
“DRC’s intention to join the Community is not by default. DRC shares borders with five (5) EAC Partner States, namely Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan,” added the Secretary General.
Also present at the ceremony were the Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly, Hon. Ngoga Martin, the Judge President of the East African Court of Justice, Justice Nestor Kayobera, EALA Member Hon. Kennedy Kalonzo, Kenya’s EAC Affairs PS Dr. Kevit Desai and his South Sudan counterpart Hon. Andrea Ariik Malueth.
Leading the negotiation teams is Dr. Alice Yalla for EAC and Prof. Serge Tshibangu Kabeya for DRC.
