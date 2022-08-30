The National Electoral Commission of Angola declared Joao Lourenco as winner of the just concluded presidential elections.

Lourenco the flag bearer of the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola party MPLA fetched 51.17% of the total votes.

The main opposition party National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita) secured 43.95 % of the vote. The result extends the MPLA’s rule and securing a second term for President Lourenco.

Unita leader Adalberto Costa Junior has already rejected provisional results, calling for an international panel to review the vote count.

His party is a former rebel movement that fought a bitter 27-year civil war against the MPLA government that ended in 2002.

Meanwhile other opposition and civic groups have raised fears of voter tampering by the MPLA, which controls the electoral process as well as state media.

A former liberation movement, the MPLA has ruled Angola since its independence from Portugal in 1975.

The party has seen a steady decline in support over recent elections, winning 10 percent fewer votes than in the 2017 elections and losing its absolute majority in parliament.

Lourenco, a 68-year-old former general educated in the Soviet Union, is credited with far-reaching reforms including boosting financial transparency.

But critics say his anti-graft crusade is aimed at settling political scores.

There are concerns the MPLA’s victory could lead to violence.