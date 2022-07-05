Congolese Rhumba super star Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, known professionally as Koffi Olomidé is scheduled to perform live at a bash party organised by Angola’s ruling party on Saturday in Luanda.

According to Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), the weekend live performance before party supporters will be graced by the party leader President João Lourenço.

We are preparing a grand mass act that will be presided over by the president of the party, the party said on Tuesday.

The MPLA controls the money and the media, and dominates everything in this oil rich african nation. MPLA rallies are always well attended. If necessary, the ruling party transports its supporters long distances so they can attend.

President Lourenço who came to power in a tense election in 2017 has been endorse by the ruling party to seek re-election but his critics have slammed him for failing to implement reforms.

According to Albano Agostinho Troco a political commentator, Lourenco’s first term has been characterized by a failure to make good on a number of his initial promises, resulting in protests that have in turn been met with a crackdown on independent media as well as an expansion of executive powers. While he is likely to win reelection, whether he is able to improve on his record remains to be seen.

In August 2022, Angolans will go to the polls for parliamentary elections that—under the country’s electoral system, in which the leader of the party with most votes becomes president—also serve as a presidential election.

The ruling MPLA, which has been in power for half a century, has confirmed that its leader and incumbent President Joao Lourenco will stand for reelection.