Angola Appoints Envoy To Uganda, Somalia, South Sudan

President João Lourenço of Angola on Tuesday appointed Sianga Abílio as ambassador to Uganda, South Sudan and Somalia.

Sianga who is based in Nairobi, Kenya currently serves as Ambassador of Angola to Kenya and Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations offices in the Kenyan capital.

According to a statement from the embassy, as soon as presenting the Credential Letters, Ambassador Sianga Abílio, will start to provide Diplomatic coverage for the four countries, the from Nairobi.

Sianga Abílio, was accredited as a permanent representative of the country to the United Nations Offices in Nairobi in May 2018.