Angola Appoints Envoy To Uganda, Somalia, South Sudan
President João Lourenço of Angola on Tuesday appointed Sianga Abílio as ambassador to Uganda, South Sudan and Somalia.
Sianga who is based in Nairobi, Kenya currently serves as Ambassador of Angola to Kenya and Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations offices in the Kenyan capital.
According to a statement from the embassy, as soon as presenting the Credential Letters, Ambassador Sianga Abílio, will start to provide Diplomatic coverage for the four countries, the from Nairobi.
Sianga Abílio, was accredited as a permanent representative of the country to the United Nations Offices in Nairobi in May 2018.
Kenya Releases Results For Primary Schools Exam
Kenya’s Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha on Thursday released results for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam which was conducted last month.
About 1.2 million candidates sat the KCPE exam between March 22 and March 24, 2021.
Prof. Magoha said early today that the ministry thwarted several instances of irregularities in various places.
Meanwhile, Form 4 candidates are set to conclude the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination on April 26.
Museveni Orders 17-Gun Salute At Funeral For Archbishop Lwanga
The gun and Holy Cross may seem very parallel but not in Uganda where President Yoweri Museveni ordered a 17-gun salute at funeral of Kampala Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.
Government of Uganda on Tuesday April 6, accorded the now deceased Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga a state funeral at Kololo Independence grounds in the capital Kampala.
The former Kampala Archbishop Dr Lwanga died from a heart attack according to local press reports.
While Eugolising the deceased clergy, President Museveni said Tuesday, “The reason why I ordered for national mourning is because Dr Cyprian Lwanga was an archbishop, but also because he was our sympathizer while we fought in the bush.”
“I organized this funeral because here, I am in control. COVID-19 is still serious and I appeal to people involved in organizing the final funeral not to put lives at risk by letting in many people,” Museveni said.
Details also indicate that the deceased archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga was given a 17 gun salute at the official funeral organised by Government and held at Kololo airstrip.
Kenya Army Seeking Private Investor to Build 11,000 Staff Houses
Private investors in East African Community have a big deal awaiting them as Kenya Military seeks private players to fund, build and operate 11,000 homes for its personnel who face a critical shortage of housing.
This is the first time Kenyan military -which has for years undertaken and financed its own projects – has turned to private investors under the private public partnership (PPP) model.
“The Ministry of Defence is faced with a shortfall of accommodation for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). This is particularly the case for the non-commissioned officer cadre of the KDF,” said the military.
According to details, private investors will rent out the houses once completed to Kenya Defence Forces ( KDF) for 15 years, allowing them to recoup their capital running into millions of dollars over the period after which the lease will terminate and ownership revert to KDF, the military said.
“The immediate need is estimated at 11,200 residential units. Owing to funding constraints, the Defence Ministry intends to resolve the housing challenge partly through the use of the PPP project delivery model.”
Phase one, will see the development of 2,340 residential units.
Among the chosen sites for the housing project is the Roysambu military base along the Nairobi-Thika highway where 15 acres of land will be provided for building of 500 residential units.
For the Nanyuki military base, a total of 737 residential units are expected to be constructed on 300 acres of land.
At Lanet military base, a total of 125 units will be put up on 21 acres while in Gilgil’s Kenyatta Barracks 610 residential units will be put up.
