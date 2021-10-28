Politics
ANALYSIS: Raila Odinga Will Win Kenya Presidential Race by 52.28%
On August 9, 2022, Kenyans will go to polls and elect the fifth president of this East African coastal nation that gained independence in 1963 from Colonial Britain.
The upcoming presidential race is expected to be extremely tense as the two main rivals Raila Odinga a former Prime Minister and William Ruto current Deputy President both command large camps.
Local political pundits predict that this election may end up in a second round.
Kenya’s politician Moses Kuria a member of parliament representing Gatundu South constituency makes an interesting insight into this tough race between Odinga and Ruto.
According to him ODM chief Raila Odinga would beat Deputy President William Ruto hands down in a two-horse race.
Kuria, once an insider in Ruto’s camp, said without ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka on the ballot, Raila would win the presidential race by 52.28%.
This translates to about 8.12 million votes.
Ruto will come second with 47.72%, translating to about 7.42 million votes.
According to the projections, Ruto would beat Raila in Mount Kenya, Northeastern, Turkana and Kalenjin-Rift Valley.
Raila, on the other hand, would lead in Nairobi, Maasailand, Kisii, Ukambani, Nyanza and Western.
Interestingly, Kuria predicts the 2022 protagonists would equally share the coastal vote bloc, a region traditionally believed to be Raila’s stronghold.
However, should Mudavadi and Kalonzo be on the ballot, Kuria said there would be a run-off with Ruto leading with 40.97 %.
Under this scenario, Raila will come second with 36.84%of the votes followed by Mudavadi and Kalonzo at 12.54%and 9.65%respectively.
This means that Mudavadi and Kalonzo would have a huge influence on the direction of the 2022 contest.
According to Kuria’s research, there will be 15.549 million valid votes, meaning that over 3.5 million voters will not cast their votes, going by the 2017 registered voters.
In an interview with the Star, Kuria said he conducted his research in the last one month using his rich experience in statistics.
“Having been Mwaki Kibaki’s statistician in 2007 and Uhuru’s man in charge of numbers in 2013 and 2017, I won’t get it wrong,” Kuria told the Star on Wednesday.
He went on, “ I have used the registered voters in 2017 to project the 2022 turnout.”
In the projections by the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, Ruto will score 3.15 million votes (70 %) in Mount Kenya, while Raila will get 1.35 million votes (30%).
Kuria said about 4.5 million Mt Kenya voters will turn out to vote (about 84.91%) out of the 5.3 million registered voters.
This means that nearly 800,000 voters in Mount Kenya will not vote.
Projecting how Ruto and Raila will share the votes in the capital city, Kuria predicts that Raila will lead in Nairobi with 1.1 million votes (65.87 %of the 1.67 million votes that are likely to be cast.
Ruto will garner 570,000 votes in the capital, registering 34.13%.
There are 2.25 million registered voters in the capital city.
In Ruto’s Kalenjin nation, Kuria predicts that there will be a voter turnout of 1.7 million (81.5 %) of the total 2.086 million.
Of this, Ruto will get 1.2 million votes (70.59%), while Raila will get 500,000 votes, representing 29.41%.
In Northeastern region, Ruto will beat Raila with 368,000 votes (65.71 %) against Raila’s 192,000 votes (34.29%).
Turning to the coastal region, Kuria projects a 50-50 battle between Raila and Ruto, each scoring 550,000 votes of the total 1.7 million registered voters.
In Western Kenya, Raila will beat Ruto with 1.2 million votes (68.57 %) against 550,000 votes (31.43 %) of the 2.25 million registered voters in the region.
Raila is projected to sweep in Luo Nyanza with 1.5 million votes (93.75%) against Ruto’s 100,000 votes (6.25%) of the total registered voters of 1.9 million people.
In Ukambani, which has 1.7 million registered voters, Raila will get 700,000 million votes (58.33%), while Ruto will manage 500,000 million (41.67%) of the 1.2 million people who will turn out.
In Turkana with 191,000 registered, 137,000 voters will turn out to vote, out of which Ruto will lead with 100,000 votes (72.99%) against Raila’s 37,000 votes (27.01%).
In Maasailand of the 835,000 registered voters, there will be a turnout of 700,000 voters with Raila projected to lead with 500,000 votes (71.43%) against Ruto’s 200,000 votes (28.57%).
Looking at the Gusii community of 825,000 voters, there will be a turnout of 632,000 voters. Out of this number, Raila will garner 500,000 votes (79.11%) against Ruto’s 132,000 votes (20.99%).
In case of a four-horse race, Kuria projects that Kalonzo would eat into Raila’s votes in Nairobi by 300,000 votes while Mudavadi will get 200,000 votes.
Kalonzo would sweep the 1.2 million Ukambani votes while Mudavadi would get all the votes that will be cast by the Luyha nation.
He is Now Doctor Félix Tshisekedi
Natanya University in Israel has conferred upon a Honorary Doctorate on the person of Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo the President of Democratic Republic of Congo.
According to details, , this Tuesday, October 26, 2021 President Tshisekedi received the title of Honorus causa doctorate at Natanya University in Israel. He considers that this title awarded to him, “for the first time in his life”, is a “sign of fate, heaven and divine”.
“For me the fact of receiving for the first time in my life such a distinction on this holy land is a sign of fate, a sign from heaven, a divine sign which shows that the Democratic Republic of Congo, my country, which I lead recently has truly embarked on the path of God’s destiny. This rapprochement with Israel will certainly have divine blessings for our distinctive and respective peoples (…) ”, he said after receiving the title.
President Tshisekedi with the first lady Denise Nyakeru left Kinshasa, on Monday, for a state visit of 5 days to Jerusalem, Israel.
He arrived in Israel on the night of Monday, October 25. President Tshisekedi begun his first official visit to Israel on Tuesday 26th.
According to the program, several meetings are planned, including with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, as well as some personalities from the business world.
Visits to the holy places are also on the program, in particular, the Sea of Galilee and Tiberias, the wailing wall or even Capernaum with the map of the DRC drawn miraculously.
What Does ‘Father of the Nation’ Mean Under Republican State?
In simplified and user-friendly terms, the analogy father-of-the-nation is used to refer to a person considered the driving force behind the establishment of a country, state, or nation.
For other and most common situations, father-of-the-nation is the architect of independence – all these are the explanations one may quickly find through google.
In neighbouring Burundi which became a republic after claiming independence on 1 July 1962, there is a very tense debate on whether the President should be confered upon this honorific title of Father-of-the-nation.
In his perspective, Guibert Mbonimpa, the Editorial secretary and political analyst at Groupe de Presse Iwacu, argues that in his country Burundi, the title of Father-of-the-nation is only reserved for the King and not the President who presides over a Republic state.
Referring to his article titled; “Father of the Nation”, The Republican imposture”, Mbonimpa arguments trigger tense debate.
“The beginning of wisdom is to call things by their real names,” said Confucius-a Chinese philosopher and politician.
“Regarding the fight against the Covid-19, the novelty is that there are vaccines that will reach us soon. We are therefore telling the population that we are acting in accordance with the objective set by the Father of the Nation,” announced the Minister of Public Health and the Fight against AIDS, during a press conference he held on October 12.
Another occurrence of this word fraud. After the magistrates have received a volley of green wood, the title of “Father of the Nation” is summoned to dispel any doubt about the benevolent intentions of the tenant of Ntare House.
“As a true Father of the Nation and Supreme Magistrate, he never ceases to reiterate his desire to battle against any form of injustice so that each citizen can fully enjoy their rights,” we can read in the press release of September 15 signed by Evelyne Butoyi, spokesperson for the President of the Republic.
In the political system in force in Burundi, the President of the Republic is elected by direct universal suffrage.
A majority of citizens delegate to him the supreme task of coordinating the management of his country during a mandate of 7 years. A service for which the first of the citizens receives a comfortable salary, honours and privileges.
The designation of “Father of the Nation” (Sebarundi in the national language) assumes that the person of the head of state is not the subject of a choice.
Therefore, the “Father of the Nation” is none other than the Mwami (king of Burundi). He was born Mwami and was only designated as such by a small, authorized group, Abanyamabanga (special advisers).
The political storytelling of Reta Mvyeyi, Reta Nkozi (the responsible and laborious state) is an institutional transposition of this republican imposture which turns a blind eye to the eagle’s talons around power. By treating adults like children, they end up behaving like children.
These new concepts of governance Reta mvyeyi, Reta nkozi, are, moreover, a screen against any form of dissent. Apart from a renegade, a traitor, one does not oppose the father guided by the sole common interest of “his children”.
We are adding our stone to the edifice. As part of a workshop with several political parties, Friday August 20, the Minister of the Interior, Community Development and Public Security invited political parties, including opposition, to contribute in the implementation of a national development strategy PND 2018-2027.
This new step taken in paternalism, mother of infantilism, perpetuates this mentality of assisted people.
President Ndayishimiye comes to practice micro-management – relayed on social networks for an amplifying effect – inappropriate for the governance of a state: he punishes, he moralizes and he forgives… like a true father.
Will the Burundians be reduced to just saying “thank you father”?
Republic of Uganda
In 2017, President Yoweri Museveni the ninth and current President of Uganda since 1986 told a big gathering that nobody hired him to manage Uganda and therefore nobody should pressure him over anything.
“I’m not working for other people, I’m working for my grandchildren, for my children,” said President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders has been in power for over three decades. He was addressing party faithful on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of his coming to power.
‘‘I hear some people saying that I am their servant, I am not a servant of anybody. I am a freedom fighter, that is what I do. I don’t do it because I am your servant, I’m not your servant. I am just a freedom fighter, I am fighting for myself or my beliefs. That’s how I come in, I’m not an employee,” a seemingly stressed Museveni said then.
‘‘If anybody thinks he gave me a job, he is deceiving himself. I am just a freedom fighter whom you thought could help you also,” he stated.
Museveni indeed didn’t not joke about his words, he recently appointed his son Major-General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to commander of the UPDF land forces.
The son has also previously held bigger slots including the position of Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations.
His wife, The First Lady Janet Museveni also serves as Minister of Education since her husband started his fifth term in office in 2016. She has also held bigger portfolios in Museveni’s government.
Despite Museveni rejecting the servant of the people suit, Ugandans refer to him as father of the nation.
Country’s May Go To War Over Dispute On Climate Change- Report
Global political orientation after 2030 is expected to significantly be affected by debate over climate change and related disputes.
Findings contained in a new ‘Report on The Impact Of Climate Change’ by White House has indicated After 2030, key countries will face growing risks of instability and need for humanitarian assistance.
The document makes three key judgments. Global tensions will rise as countries argue about how to accelerate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions; climate change will exacerbate cross-border flash points and amplify strategic competition in the Arctic; and the effects of climate change will be felt most acutely in developing countries that are least equipped to adapt.
The report, the first such document to look exclusively at the issue of climate, said that risks to American national security will grow in the years to come.
Relationship between Climate Change, Migration, and Conflict
Extreme weather events and conflict are the top two drivers of forced displacement globally, together responsible for the annual movement of nearly 30 million people from their homes.
There is a strong correlation between countries and regions most vulnerable to climate change and those that are fragile and/or experiencing conflict or violence.
Climate-related impacts may further stress vulnerable communities, increasing the risk of conflict and displacement in the absence of effective prevention efforts, and vice versa.
Climate-related impacts also pose an increased risk to marginalized communities displaced by conflict related to the impacts of climate change.
This risk is more acute in regions with weak governance and dispute resolution infrastructure, and in growing peri-urban areas where many migrants are heading.
Climate change can cause or exacerbate resource scarcity, which may drive conflict directly as well as induce migration of populations in vulnerable situations attempting to secure safety or livelihoods elsewhere.
Moreover, changes to biodiversity have strong intersections with climate change that also can affect migration, and threaten food and economic security.
The subsequent movement of large numbers of people, by force or by choice, brings new groups into contact with one another, potentially shifting power balances, causing further resource scarcity, or igniting tensions between previously separated groups.
Where climate-related migrations occur within or near population centers, or in locations important for political or economic stability, such as within many nations’ coastal zones, the destabilizing forces associated with climate change may result in outsized affects overall.
Climate-related migration may induce political instability in several ways. Large migration flows are frequently framed as a threat to both domestic and international stability and social cohesion.
Inadequate policy frameworks to manage large migration flows may exacerbate resource inequalities, stress public budgets, and contribute to xenophobia that increases political tensions.
Anti-immigration political actors may seize on both real and perceived challenges of uncontrolled or large migration flows to improve political standing, inflaming existing tensions and undermining efforts to appropriately respond to acute migration or refugee crises, such as those caused by the Syrian civil war.
