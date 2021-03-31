Business
Amid Recession, Sub-Saharan Africa Poised For Recovery: Digital Technologies Key To Driving Future Of Work
Economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to have contracted by 2.0% in 2020, closer to the lower bound of the forecast in April 2020, and prospects for recovery are strengthening amid actions to contain new waves of the pandemic and speed up vaccine rollouts, according to the World Bank’s biannual economic analysis for the region.
The latest Africa’s Pulse, The Future of Work in Africa: Emerging Trends in Digital Technology Adoption, notes that a slower spread of the virus and lower COVID-19-related mortality, strong agricultural growth, and a faster-than-expected recovery in commodity prices has helped many African economies weather the economic storm induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report notes that economic recovery hinges on countries deepening reforms that create jobs, encourage investment, and enhance competitiveness.
The resurgence of the pandemic in late 2020 and limited additional fiscal support will pose an uphill battle for policy makers as they continue to work toward stronger growth and improved livelihoods for their people.
“African countries have made tremendous investments over the last year to keep their economies afloat and protect the lives and livelihoods of their people,” said Albert G. Zeufack, World Bank Chief Economist for Africa.
“Ambitious reforms that support job creation, strengthen equitable growth, protect the vulnerable and contribute to environmental sustainability will be key to bolstering those efforts going forward toward a stronger recovery across the African continent.”
Growth in the region is forecast to rise between 2.3 and 3.4% in 2021, depending on the policies adopted by countries and the international community.
A second wave of COVID-19 infections is partly dragging down the 2021 growth projections, with daily infections about 40% higher than during the first wave.
While some countries had a significant drop in COVID-19 infections due to containment measures adopted by the government, other countries are facing an upward trend in infections. Real GDP growth for 2022 is estimated at 3.1%.
For most countries in the region, activity will remain well below the pre-COVID-19 projections at the end of 2021, increasing the risk of long-lasting damage from the pandemic on people’s living standards.
Sub-Saharan Africa’s recovery is expected to vary across countries. Non-resource-intensive countries, such as Côte d’Ivoire and Kenya, and mining-dependent economies, such as Botswana and Guinea, are expected to see robust growth in 2021, driven by a rebound in private consumption and investment as confidence strengthens and exports increase.
In the Eastern and Southern Africa subregion, the growth contraction for 2020 is estimated at -3.0%, mostly driven by South Africa and Angola, the subregion’s largest economies.
Excluding Angola and South Africa, economic activity in the subregion is projected to expand by 2.6% in 2021, and 4.0% in 2022,
Growth in the Western and Central Africa subregion contracted by 1.1% in 2020, less than projected in October 2020 partly due to a less severe contraction in Nigeria, the subregion’s largest economy, in the second half of the year.
Real gross domestic product in the Western and Central Africa subregion is projected to grow 2.1% in 2021 and 3.0% in 2022.
The Pulse also notes that African countries can speed up their recovery by ramping up their existing efforts to support the economy and people in the near term, especially women, youth and other vulnerable groups.
Africa’s Pulse recommends those policies be complemented by reforms that fosters the country’s inclusive productivity growth and competitiveness. Reducing countries’ debt burdens will release resources for public investment, in areas such as education, health, and infrastructure.
Investments in human capital will help lower the risk of long-lasting damage from the pandemic which may become apparent over the longer term, and can enhance competitiveness and productivity.
The next twelve months will be a critical period for leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area in order to deepen African countries’ integration into regional and global value chains.
The report also notes that reforms that address digital infrastructure gaps and make the digital economy more inclusive–ensuring affordability but also building skills for all segments of society- are essential to improve connectivity, boost digital technology adoption, and generate more and better jobs for men and women.
World Bank Group COVID-19 Response
The World Bank, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries respond to the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19.
This includes US$12 billion to help low- and middle-income countries purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests, andtreatments, and strengthen vaccination systems.
The financing builds on the broader World Bank Group COVID-19 response, which is helping more than 100 countries strengthen health systems, support the poorest households, and create supportive conditions to maintain livelihoods and jobs for those hit hardest.
Applications Open For Jack Ma’s 2021 Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition
The “Africa’s Business Heroes” (ABH) prize competition (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org), the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic program spotlighting and celebrating Africa’s entrepreneurial talent, opened applications for its third annual edition.
Entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries, across every sector, age group, and gender will now be able to submit their applications, in either French and English, for a chance to compete for a spot among the Top 10 finalists.
The central theme of this year’s competition, “It’s African Time”, is a bold call to action for all talented African entrepreneurs who are challenging stereotypes associated with “African time” through their businesses, to leverage the ABH prize to scale their efforts as well as share their stories of how they’ve driven change and solutions.
ABH is part of the Jack Ma Foundation’s long-term commitment to help support and foster an inclusive and strong Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
ABH will recognize 100 African entrepreneurs over a ten-year period and allocate grant funding alongside training, mentoring, and learning programmes, as well as access to a community of like-minded African business leaders.
At the grand finale later this year, ten finalists will take the stage to present their businesses and share their visions to an esteemed panel of judges, to win a share of the US$1.5 million grant.
The journey to the Finale will include several rounds of rigorous evaluation panels, as well as access to a community of international leaders and innovators, industry experts, investors, and accelerators, through a number of multi-disciplinary bootcamps and training sessions.
In 2020, the ten outstanding finalists (https://bit.ly/3wlDA0G) – half of whom were female – were selected from over 22,000 applicants across all 54 African nations. They represented eight African countries – Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda, and Zimbabwe – and various industries including agriculture, fashion, education, healthcare, renewable energy, and financial services.
“I am proud to have been named the winner of the 2020 Africa’s Business Heroes prize. The competition was an incredible journey. 2020 was a challenging year that made us refocus from profitability to survival. I hope my win inspires Africans to believe that we have what it takes to make an impact, no matter where we are. The Prize is helping us scale our energy solution across East Africa, and we remain focused to change how Africa cooks, one kitchen at a time,” said Chebet Lesan, Founder and CEO at BrightGreen Renewable Energy.
The journeys of Chebet and her fellow finalists will be featured in the televised ABH show, which will air in four episodes across Africa and online, later this year.
The show will give exclusive access to the 2020 edition, following the finalists as they go head to head in the pitch to the finale judges. With the show, ABH hopes to provide a masterclass in entrepreneurship and inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses across Africa to pursue their business dreams.
The 2019 documentary “Looking for Africa’s Heroes (https://bit.ly/3wjNTlZ)” featuring the first edition of ABH was recently shortlisted by global film festivals including RapidLion – The South African International Film Festival and AmDocs – the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival.
“As we open our third annual pitch competition, we want to recognize Africa’s extraordinary entrepreneurs, whose business ventures not only are successful and profitable but are generating a positive impact on their local communities. Despite the incredibly difficult conditions faced by entrepreneurs and small businesses around the world over the past year, Africa’s entrepreneurship has been experiencing an incredible upward trajectory, showing the magnitude of potential and opportunities yet to be seized. Therefore, Africa’s Business Heroes is excited to join forces with our partners to identify, spotlight, and support even more passionate, innovative, and determined entrepreneurs across Africa.” said Jason Pau, Executive Director of International, Jack Ma Foundation.
Global leaders Graca Machel, Chair of the Graca Machel Trust Board and Ban Ki-moon, Former UN Secretary-General and Co-chair of the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens serve on the ABH advisory board.
In addition, Anita Erskine, UN SDG Advocate and Founder of the STEM Woman Project, will continue to serve as the official host of “Africa’s Business Heroes” program.
This year, ABH will continue to work with its Anchor Partners across the continent – African Leadership Group (www.ALGroup.org), Ashesi (www.Ashesi.edu.gh), Dalberg (www.Dalberg.com), Janngo (www.Janngo.com), and RiseUp (www.RiseUp.co), with more to be announced in due course.
Applications will be open online until June 7 with semi-finalists announced in August, and the top ten finalists for 2021 unveiled in September. To apply and for more information about ABH, please visit: www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org and follow us on Twitter (https://bit.ly/3ddXou2), LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/31trJiD), Instagram (https://bit.ly/3sCcz6C) and Facebook (https://bit.ly/3rv6g3H).
East African Oil Pipeline Launch Extended To April
Launching the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has been extended to April , the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) has announced.
The much-awaited event which was initially scheduled for March 22, this year has been moved to April following the death of Tanzanian President, Dr John Magufuli.
In a statement posted on its website, the authority hailed Dr MagufuliÕs astute leadership which set a strong foundation for the EACOP project, with key milestones that included the signing of the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) in 2017, and the initialing of the Tanzania Host Government Agreement (HGA) in 2020. Last October, Tanzania finally sealed the HGA with TOTAL in implementing EACOP, after long protracted negotiations.
The long protracted move in reaching an agreement with the French firm was due unresolved matters pertaining to harmonisation issues between Dar es Salaam and Kampala, two East African countries which are sole beneficiaries of the 1.7tri/- project.
Speaking shortly after signing an agreement with the French multinational integrated oil and Gas Company in October last year, the Attorney General of Tanzania Adelardus Kilangi, who also led the country’s team on the negotiating table said the deal signaled TanzaniaÕs readiness and commitment in welcoming potential investors to the country.
Professor Kilangi insisted that Tanzania had demonstrated its strong will in creating an enabling environment to foreign investors in the country.
This was an open and transparent negotiation which had to take place as the two countries had contrasting policies and laws that governed the gas and oil sector,” explained the AG.
The construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline from Uganda to Chongoleani area on Tanzanian seaport in Tanga on the Indian Ocean is expected to generate 496bn/- in revenues and offer 10,000 employment opportunities.
The multi-national plan is led by French petroleum giant in partnership with China CNOOC and struggling British group Tullow Oil, which is seeking to finalise selling its stake in the venture.
Last week, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni revealed that two weeks ago, he had written to the late President Magufuli a letter that would have seen the two Heads of State meet in Entebbe, to seal the oil pipeline deal on March 22nd, a day in which Tanzania held a state funeral for the late leader, who passed on March 17th, this year.
President Museveni gloomily narrated this at a small gathering of Ugandan government leaders in Kampala, as they paid their respects to the late Tanzanian President Dr Magufuli.
“Two weeks ago, I wrote to Magufuli about the oil pipeline. This was because today (March 22nd) was supposed to be the signing day for the tripartite between Uganda, Tanzania, and Total,” said President Museveni.
Little did I know that instead of signing the deal, I will be signing a condolence book following his death, he sadly stated.
The oil pipeline is intended to transport crude oil from Uganda oil fields in Hoima to the Port of Tanga, Tanzania on the shores of the Indian Ocean.
Once completed, the pipeline will be the longest heated crude oil pipeline in the world. The late President Magufuli died of a heart condition at the age of 61 last Wednesday.
The mortal remains of the departed Jemedari were buried in Chato District, Geita Region last Friday.
His sudden demise was received with great sorrow by heads of state, government officials, ambassadors across the world and the people of Tanzania, making the entire nation go to a standstill.
DailyNews
Equity Group Freezes Payout as Net Profits Fall 11.6%
Equity Group, Kenya’s major regional financial institution said its shareholders will go for the second consecutive year without dividends after the board on Monday froze the payout as net profits fell 11.6% to Sh20 billion(U$ 18,231,540).
Details indicate that the lender posted a drop in earnings from Sh22.39 billion booked a year earlier on the back of a five times jump in provisioning for loan defaults in appreciation of economic hardships facing borrowers in the Covid-19 environment.
Loan loss provisioning rose from Sh5.3 billion to Sh26.63 billion, piling pressure on the bottom-line despite growth in operating income.
Net interest income rose by 22.6% to Sh55.15 billion, while non-interest income grew 25% to Sh38.51 billion.
However, the board failed to recommend any dividend on this performance, extending the freeze to two years.
Equity’s last dividend payout was on the 2018 performance, with shareholders taking home Sh7.54 billion.
