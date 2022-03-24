America’s Horn Of Africa Commander Visits Rwanda

Maj Gen William Zana, US Army, Commanding General, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, is in Rwanda for a working visit.

He visited Rwanda Defence Force Headquarters yesterday, March 23, 2022.

He was received by the RDF Air Force Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Jean Jacques Mupenzi on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff.

They discussed security cooperation between RDF and US AFRICA Command (USAFRICOM) to include areas of partnership, opportunities and mutual interest.

They further discussed concerns regarding extremists’ organisations and the positive impressions of Rwanda’s contribution to security across the region and beyond.