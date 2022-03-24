Connect with us

National

America's Horn Of Africa Commander Visits Rwanda

National

Kagame Attends Aqaba Process Meeting On East Africa

National

Who Gives Permission For Self-Expression?

National

DRC Army Conducts Joint Air, Land & Marine Training

National

S. Sudan Army Officers On An Exchange Visit On Gender Empowerment In Rwanda

National

Rwanda Army Chief of Staff attends African Land Forces Chiefs Summit

National

Rwanda To Launch Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution

National

World Water Day Celebrated In Lowkey

National

No Survivors From China Eastern Boeing 737 Plane Crash

National

Chinese Envoy to Rwanda Winds up Tour of Duty

National

America’s Horn Of Africa Commander Visits Rwanda

Published

16 mins ago

on

Maj Gen William Zana, US Army, Commanding General, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, is in Rwanda for a working visit.

He visited Rwanda Defence Force Headquarters yesterday, March 23, 2022.

He was received by the RDF Air Force Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Jean Jacques Mupenzi on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff.

They discussed security cooperation between RDF and US AFRICA Command (USAFRICOM) to include areas of partnership, opportunities and mutual interest.

They further discussed concerns regarding extremists’ organisations and the positive impressions of Rwanda’s contribution to security across the region and beyond.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?