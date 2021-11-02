Business
American Firm Secures US$9M Loan To Scale Up Operations In Rwanda, Kenya
Ampersand Rwanda Ltd, Africa’s first electric motorcycle company, has just secured a US$9 million loan facility from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to expand its operations in Rwanda and Kenya.
The deal represents DFC’s first loan for electric mobility and signifies increasing investor confidence in Africa’s rising e-mobility sector.
Headquartered in Kigali, Rwanda, Ampersand assembles and finances electric motorcycles (‘e-motos’ or ‘e-bodas’) that cost less to buy and operate, and perform better than the 5 million petrol motorcycle taxis in use across East Africa – all with up to 83% less carbon emissions.
The core of Ampersand’s business is the network of battery swap stations and fleet of batteries Ampersand
builds and operates. This system allows drivers to swap batteries faster than refilling a tank with petrol and shields vehicle buyers from the high upfront cost of a lithium battery pack.
Since its commercial launch in May 2019, Ampersand’s team has performed over 50,000 battery swaps, powering Ampersand’s fleet of 56 drivers for over 2 million kilometers.
DFC’s US$9 million loan will allow Ampersand to scale up the number of electric motorcycles on the road in Rwanda and Kenya to several thousand by the end of 2022.
The loan is part of DFC’s Portfolio for Impact and Innovation (PI²) initiative and contributes to DFC’s commitment to the U.S. Energy Compact and its target to address climate change with one third of its investments by 2023.
DFC’s facility builds on a $4 Million USD Series A round Ampersand secured earlier in 2021, which was supported by Silicon Valley investor Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF) and TotalEnergies.
DFC’s investment also builds on early-stage support Ampersand received from USAID’s Development Innovation Ventures (DIV), Rwanda’s Green Fund and the UK Government’s Frontier Technology Livestreaming initiative, among others.
“We’re thrilled to have DFC on board with this historic investment, which is building momentum to electrify all of East Africa’s 5 million motorcycle taxis by 2030. DFC’s support underlines the viability and investability of electric two wheelers for mass-market customers in the Global South, and the importance of this market to reaching net zero.
On the eve of COP26 in Glasgow we believe more bold, fast-moving and innovative funds like PI² are urgently needed,” says Josh Whale, Founder and CEO of Ampersand.
“DFC is proud to support Ampersand in their important and innovative work bringing e-mobility and electric motorcycles to Rwanda and Kenya,” said DFC’s Chief Climate Officer Jake Levine.
“DFC is focused on making impactful investments in developing countries that will help communities progress and grow while simultaneously building resilience and prosperity for a clean energy future — this investment and the incredible growth that Ampersand has demonstrated in the market represents a great step in that direction.”
Business
Airtel Africa, UNICEF Sign Multi-million Dollar partnership To Scale-up Digital Learning For Children In Africa
Airtel Africa and UNICEF announced today a five-year pan-African partnership to help accelerate the roll-out of digital learning through connecting schools to the internet and ensuring free access to learning platforms across 13 countries.
By providing equal access to quality digital learning, particularly for the most vulnerable children, the partnership will help to ensure that every child reaches their full potential.
Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in Africa, is the first African private sector partner to make a multimillion-dollar commitment to ‘Reimagine Education’, a global initiative launched by UNICEF in 2020 calling for public and private sector investment in digital learning as an essential service for every child and young person across the globe.
This initiative aims to to give children a chance to catch up on their learning needs amid the ongoing global pandemic.
“Hundreds of millions of children in Africa have seen their education disrupted or put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “By championing digital education for children in Africa, this partnership with Airtel Africa will help put children’s learning back on track.”
Airtel Africa’s financial and in-kind contribution for this partnership is US$57 million over five years to 2027.
The programme will call on technology and expertise, in addition to direct financial support to connect schools and communities to the internet, enable free access to online educational content for learners.
It will also provide vital data insights to inform UNICEF’s work to scale-up digital learning and help ensure it is sustainable and meets students’ needs across Africa.
“As a business, we have focused on education as a key area of our corporate social responsibility, and we are delighted that this partnership with UNICEF will enable us to accelerate results. It also coincides with the launch of our new sustainability strategy, which lays out our commitment to education,” said Olusegun Ogunsanya, CEO of Airtel Africa. “We are excited to be working with UNICEF to advance the education agenda on the continent through facilitating connectivity and online access to play a role in driving change,” he added.
The Airtel Africa and UNICEF pan-African partnership will benefit learners in Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.
Business
Uganda Imposes U$1 Mandatory Covid test For Air Travellers
Passengers travelling to Uganda will now have to pay U$1 for a mandatory Covid-19 test as the landlocked country tightens containment measures to curb a possible third wave.
Uganda’s authorities say a Notice to Airmen (Notam) communicating the details of the mandatory testing requirements to all airlines is to be immediately processed and issued.
This is a departure from the previous norm where Kampala only tested citizens arriving from high risk countries.
The move will come as a blow to regional carriers including Kenya Airways, which has previously said the containment measures issued by some of the countries have a negative impact on demand. “The measure is intended to curb further importation of the deadly variants of the corona-virus into the country.
It is also to abet further spread of the disease and guard against the third wave,” said a statement from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority.
The Ministry of Health in Uganda has set up the testing laboratories at the airport and trained laboratory technicians, data entrants and all the other port-health staff to manage the process.
“The turnaround time for the mandatory Covid-19 test results will be reduced from four hours to two hours and fifteen minutes. Five PCR test machines with capacity to test 300 samples per hour are in place at Entebbe. The facility has the capacity to test 3,600 passengers in 12 hours and 7,200 passengers in 24 hours,” said the agency.
The passengers will also be required to present a negative PCR test done not more than 72 hours prior to travel.
The new directive comes as a blow to the airlines that are already struggling with the effects of Covid-19, which has seen carriers such as Kenya Airways cut their frequencies to Uganda.
KQ in July cut the number of flights to Uganda from 12 a week to nine citing low loads on the route as passengers kept off. Uganda is one of the key routes for Kenya Airways with the most frequencies within the region with low demand on the destination set to impact on the carrier’s earnings.
Business
RDB’s Powerful Registrar General Facing Off With Investors
Two shareholders in a locally registered energy company, both of whom are foreigners, are struggling to fix a complex dispute that has put to test the country’s business law and powers of Rwanda Development Board.
In the series Taarifa has been publishing about a company known as REFAD Rwanda/ Omnihydro (its shareholders REFAD GROUP and Omnicane), one of these shareholders repeatedly complains about the mysterious cutting of his shares in the company.
Rwanda Development Board had intervened and ruled that the shareholding Capital structure be returned to its original status of 49%vs51% not the altered 1.52%. vs 98%.
However, the RDB ruling and promise to reinstate the original capital structure has since not been implemented. REFAD GROUP sees this failure as an act of facilitated theft of its shares and filed a suit at the Commercial Court.
Taarifa has since learned that the exposure of this matter through the lengthy series has triggered back and forth discussions and lobbying both at RDB and other higher offices as both shareholders try to qualify their positions.
A source privy with this matter told Taarifa last week that RDB has again ordered that the original capital structure at REFAD Rwanda/ Omnihydro be reinstated and the dispute be settled.
For example on September 24, REFAD GROUP AG received an email from the Registrar General, saying that after internal discussion with higher authority RDB decided to restore REFAD Rwanda/ Omnihydro Capital structure as ruled 13 months ago, provided that REFAD GROUP AG stop the court process.
Later on September 27, RDB convened a meeting with REFAD GROUP and Omnicane to inform both of them about this decision. But Omnicane did not attend and asked to postpone the meeting.
RDB refused to postpone the meeting and wrote to all parties that the meeting would take place and the decision to restore the initial company structure be implemented. indeed the meeting took place and the registrar general confirmed that he would implement their decision.
On October 6, the same office of the registrar convened another meeting with all parties, this time Omnicane attended and RDB confirmed that they would implement their own decision.
The registrar asked that both parties should negotiate. However, a source told Taarifa that REFAD GROUP said it was not going to negotiate until the fraud is repaired. How can you negotiate with someone who has stolen your investment?
Another day on October 12, officials of Omnicane Ltd secretly travelled to Rwanda after a meeting on 6 October, 2021 and they have allegedly been secretly meeting the Registrar General.
“Following REFAD GROUP complaint, RDB asked for a meeting with REFAD GROUP AG lawyers. That meeting took place on October 15,” said Dr. Jacques Ntogue, adding, “It is strange that after 14 months and all these meetings RDB is still reluctant to implement his own decision despite many letters that they sent to reinforce their decision.”
Meanwhile, the Registrar General Mr Richard Bayingana has remained non committal on the matter despite several requests by our reporter.
Why Cant Italy Return 41 Rwandan Children Taken In 1994?
American Firm Secures US$9M Loan To Scale Up Operations In Rwanda, Kenya
G20 Summit Concludes With Progress On Climate, Vaccines And Emphasis On Multilateralism
Airtel Africa, UNICEF Sign Multi-million Dollar partnership To Scale-up Digital Learning For Children In Africa
Zimbabwean Ruling Party Endorses Mnangagwa As Presidential Candidate For 2023 Elections
By 2040, Africa Aims To Be Producing 60% Of Its Vaccines-Kagame
Harmonise Labour Migration to Spur Economic Growth- EAC Urged
Environment Pledges by G20 Countries So Small- Boris Johnson
Kagame Says Actions On Climate Change Are Slow
Iranian Hackers Attack Israeli Homosexuality Dating Site
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
National4 days ago
RDF, Nebraska National Guard, Czech In A Trilateral Partnership
-
Politics3 days ago
What Did President Tshisekedi Discuss With Israelis?
-
Politics4 days ago
Can Rwandans Have Christmas in Bujumbura This Year?
-
Tech4 days ago
Troubled Facebook Changes Name to Meta
-
National5 days ago
DRC: 2360 Homes Demolished to Pave Way For Gold Mining
-
National4 days ago
Amisom Accused Of Role In Violence That Killed 120
-
National4 days ago
G20 Leaders To Meet in Rome October 30–31
-
Cabo Delgado5 days ago
World Bank Issues U$100M to Rebuild Cabo Delgado