The African Leadership University (ALU) has launched its Kigali Learning Hub in Rwanda.

The launch of the Kigali hub is another milestone in ALU’s five-year strategy announced last year.

The new strategic direction, grounded in learning by doing, missions not majors and accessibility of education demonstrates ALU’s commitment to providing world-class experiential education.

The immersive practical learning as well as a mission-driven education, enables the development of effective problem solving and leadership skills in ALU students.

As a key component of ALU’s learning by doing philosophy, ALU Hubs will facilitate student place-based learning, internships, and collaboration with key community stakeholders.

Students are placed close to the challenges and opportunities in communities across Africa and the globe.

Through collaboration with key business leaders and community stakeholders, ALU students cement long-term relationships necessary to ignite positive change.

Speaking at the Launch ceremony, Veda Sunassee, CEO at the African Leadership University said, “What I love about this new approach is that it’s not a departure from but rather an evolution of our learning model that gets us even closer to our vision of developing tens of thousands of leaders and problem solvers for the continent. This new model allows us to further optimize for learner-centricity, peer and experiential learning. We believe strongly that by empowering the students to take ownership of their learning, by bringing them closer to the systems they intend to effect change in, and by distributing our pan-African community across various cities in Africa and elsewhere, we are effectively preparing them for the real world.”

Currently, a select group of ALU students are partaking in a 3 month experiential learning programme in collaboration with Design Hub Kampala, in the capital city of Uganda. From the 25th of July to the 19th of August 2022, in collaboration with the Carnegie Foundation, another group of ALU students will spend a few weeks in a uniquely immersive program in Silicon Valley, California, as part of their real world and experiential learning journey.