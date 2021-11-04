Politics
Algeria Denounces Morocco’s Assassination Of Algerians
Algeria and Morocco are threatening to go to war following the gruesome murder of Algerian nationals allegedly bombed by Morocco.
The Algerian presidency has, via a press release, denounced this November 3 “the assassination of three Algerian nationals”, victims, according to it, of a bombardment, on November 1, “while they were making the connection Nouakchott-Ouargla” to aboard their trucks.
“Several factors point to the Moroccan occupation forces in Western Sahara as having committed this cowardly assassination with sophisticated weaponry through this new manifestation of brutal aggression which is characteristic of a known policy of territorial expansion and terror”, reads part of a press release.
This assassination was first reported on November 2 by Algerian journalist Akram Kharief’s.
“The incident took place between Aïn Bentili and Bir Lahlou [in the area controlled by the Polisario, editor’s note] through which the road between Algeria and Mauritania passes.”
After months of high tensions between Algeria and Morocco, Algiers announced the cessation of diplomatic relations with Rabat.
The Algerian government accuses the Moroccan kingdom of constantly carrying out hostile actions against Algeria, of waging war against the Algerian people and its leaders.
The disagreements between the two countries over Western Sahara, the normalisation of relations between Morocco and Israel, and most recently in July, Morocco’s call at the United Nations for the independence of the people of Kabylia in the Algerian region, have taken toll on the diplomatic ties of the two neighbouring countries.
G20 Summit Concludes With Progress On Climate, Vaccines And Emphasis On Multilateralism
MULTILATERALISM AT CENTER STAGE
GLOBAL ACCESS TO VACCINES
MINIMUM CORPORATE TAX FOR BIG MULTINATIONALS
CLIMATE FINANCE, GENDER EQUALITY, AND OLYMPICS
Zimbabwean Ruling Party Endorses Mnangagwa As Presidential Candidate For 2023 Elections
Kizza Besigye Accuses President Museveni Of Poor Planning
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni announced last week that his country will fully reopen in January. His government had imposed various restrictions including closing borders, schools as part of stopping further spread of the deadly covid-19 pandemic.
However, Dr Kizza Besigye the main critic of Museveni’s government believes the country’s leadership has poorly managed the pandemic and it lacks an exit plan.
“The country has to wait for Mr. Museveni to capriciously declare the reopening. There must be a plan based on the realities we have,” Besigye said on Monday.
He said before covid-19 came to Uganda, “we pointed out that the problem is the absence of a plan. You must move according to plan. This is not just a gamble. It is a disaster if public matters are handled like this at such a time.”
This fierce critic noted that even up to now, “we have our schools closed because we never had a plan. You saw the confusion in opening schools. Uganda doesn’t have leadership, and it is a disaster for our country.”
Since covid-19 arrived in Uganda in March last year, it has claimed 3,215 lives and infected a total of 126000.
“Covid-19 should have been a wake-up call for anybody who cares. It became clear to me that we don’t have any money in our reserves. We had to run and borrow to deal with the crisis. We didn’t have a single bag of food,”Besigye notes.
In his observation, Besigye says Museveni’s government had to borrow money and run around for suppliers to make arrangements. “We are the country that doesn’t have emergency systems, whether it is ambulances or fire.”
“Covid-19 money was borrowed to manage the crisis we have. Have we solved that? Today if you get an accident, if you are lucky, the police pickup truck will be your ambulance,” He said.
Besigye also blames much of the mishandling of the state on the fact that President Museveni does not take any advice, moreover he has so many of them.
“Anybody who lives in this country knows that Mr. Museveni is unadvisable. He doesn’t know some of his advisors. The cabinet should be part of the structural body of advisors. You can ask them, does he work on the advice of anybody?,” Besigye said.
“Some people say we are always criticizing the government. Tell me whether what we are saying is true or not,” he said.
