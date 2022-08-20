On Saturday Somalia federal government forces were still working to end the hotel siege as heavy gunfire could still be heard from the hotel.

At least 15 people have been killed and several seriously wounded after Al Shabaab militants stormed a popular hotel in Mogadishu on Friday evening.

Witnesses said the attack began with an explosion by a suicide bomber outside the hotel gate before gunmen charged the lobby of Hayat Hotel.

A second suicide bomber detonated his explosive device minutes later, injuring first responders, civilians and security forces.

Abdirahman Hassan Iman, the hotels owner is believed to be among the dead.

It was unclear how many Al Shabaab fighters participated in the attack.

“We were having tea near the hotel lobby when we heard the first blast followed by gunfire,” eyewitness Abdullahi Hussein told The Associated Press by phone.

“I immediately rushed toward hotel rooms on the ground floor and locked it (the door). The militants went straight upstairs and started shooting. I was inside the room until the security forces arrived and rescued me.”

On his way to safety, Hussein said he saw “several bodies” lying lifeless outside the hotel reception.

There was no immediate word on the victims’ identities, although information has slowly started to trickle out to family members.

Abdihadi Mohamed Sheikh Adan, a Somali-Norwegian working with the federal Ministry of Petroleum was among those killed, according to Sahra Abdi, a veteran Somali journalist.

Adan was a businessman and engineer who recently returned to Somalia.

Among the security officials injured in the attack were Banadir regional NISA commander Muhidin Warba and an officer named Mahad Korow, who were hit by grenades thrown from the hotel onto the street by Al Shabaab militants.