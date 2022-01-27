Business
Akabanga Tycoon Diversifies to Petroleum
Sina Gerard famed for producing the hot oiled pepper ‘akabanga’ has diversified into petroleum products, Taarifa Business desk reports.
Under a new company registered as Sina Gerard Petroleum Ltd, the tycoon’s decision indicates that he is reading from a good business book on diversification strategy.
Diversification is a business development strategy in which a company develops new products and services, or enters new markets, beyond its existing ones. Companies diversify to achieve greater profitability.
Diversification will never be an easy game, and managers must study their cards carefully. It takes smart players to know when it’s best to raise their bets and when it’s best to fold.
Havard Business review research suggests that if managers consider the following six questions, they can push their thinking still further to reduce the gamble of diversification. Answering the questions will not lead to an easy go-no-go decision, but the exercise can help managers assess the likelihood of success.
The issues the questions raise, and the discussion they provoke, are meant to be coupled with the detailed financial analysis typical of the diversification decision-making process.
Together, these tools can turn a complex and often pressured decision into a more structured and well-reasoned one.
Thus, when managers consider whether or not to diversify, they should ask themselves the following questions:
What can our company do better than any of its competitors in its current market?
Before diversifying, managers must think not about what their company does but about what it does better than its competitors.
What strategic assets do we need in order to succeed in the new market?
To diversify, a company must have all the necessary strategic assets, not just some of them.
Can we catch up to or leapfrog competitors at their own game?
Will diversification break up strategic assets that need to be kept together?
Managers need to ask whether their strategic assets are transportable to the industry they have targeted.
Will we be simply a player in the new market or will we emerge a winner?
What can our company learn by diversifying, and are we sufficiently organized to learn it?
Like good chess players, forward-thinking managers will think two or three moves ahead.
Flights From Dubai To Nairobi Resume
Kenya government has lifted a ban on flights from Dubai entering its territory ending a weeks-long dispute with the United Arab Emirates.
The East African nation had imposed a ban on all inbound and transit passenger flights from the Middle East nation two weeks ago. The ban was lifted Monday midnight, offering a major relief to hundreds of travellers between the two destinations.
The ban did not however affect cargo flights that are normally flown by carriers such as Kenya Airways (KQ) and Emirates airline from UEA into Kenya.
“Kenya shall do a NOTAM lifting the suspension of flights to and from UAE from midnight tonight (Monday),’’ said Gilbert Kibe Director-General Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).
The ban came a few days after UAE extended the Kenya flight ban after it established that travellers from Nairobi were testing positive for Covid-19 after arrival in the Middle East nation, despite carrying negative test results.
Kibe said the scheme involved a racket of private medical testing centres that colluded with travellers to issue fake Covid-19 PCR results to aid their travel.
The Ministry of Health has however launched investigations into the matter with a view to bringing to book health officials who were involved in the shoddy deal that has now coasted Kenya millions of shillings in lost passenger revenues.
Bralirwa Shares Trading Badly On Rwanda Stock Exchange
Since the just concluded festive season, Rwanda’s largest brewer has not been in good books with its clients as retailers repeatedly complain of lack of some products and sometimes rationing of beers.
“It is very hard to get grand Primus beers. Every time I send someone to get them from the depot we are told that distributors haven’t supplied,” says Christine Nyiramariza a bar owner in Gatsibo district.
Trending on twitter is a very confusing situation of Amstel beer filled in Mutzig bottles.
According to Rwanda Stock Exchange, as of Friday, the value of Bralirwa share had dropped to Rwf124.
Equity Bank Gets £37m From British Agency To Lend SMEs
UK’s Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford MP (pictured above) said his government was extending a total of £37 million to Equity Bank Kenya for onward lending to small businesses.
“Our economic partnership is delivering impressive results, and we have some ambitious, exciting plans for the future. Plans that will deliver for Kenya, and for the UK, long into our shared future,” she said.
This money is being channeled through UK’s development finance institution British International Investment (BII) – formerly known as CDC Group. BII is a key part of the UK government’s wider plans to mobilise up to £8 billion a year of public and private sector investment in international projects by 2025.
This will include BII partnering with capital markets and sovereign wealth funds to scale up financing and help the private sector move in.
BII will prioritise sustainable infrastructure investment to provide clean, honest and reliable financing and avoid low and middle-income countries being left with bad and unsustainable debt.
Ford also stated that the UK will increase its support for green manufacturing in Kenya by providing an additional £400,000 to help Kenya build a green manufacturing industry, increasing its support to the Ministry of Trade and the wider Kenyan manufacturing sector in this area.
Green manufacturing was highlighted by President Kenyatta at COP26 as a key opportunity for Kenya to create new green jobs.
The funding through the UK’s Manufacturing Africa programme will provide expert analysis and advice on how government policy and the organised private sector can help build this industry and create new green jobs for Kenyans.
Kenya is already the third biggest portfolio for BII, with Sh42 billion investments across 83 companies. Those companies support 36,350 jobs and pay Sh2.6 billion in taxes.
“This is how we will deliver world-class projects, characterised by high standards and outstanding expertise, without forcing huge new debts onto countries such as Kenya,” she said.
