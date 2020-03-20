Airtel Rwanda has today announced the ‘Byose- combo pack purposed to see its customers enjoy discounted data, calling and SMS rates in one package.

This new bundle will offer customers four price options. These includes Rwf500 for a 2-day bundle, Rwf1500 for a 7-day bundle and Rwf5000 and Rwf15, 000 for a 30-day bundle.

Airtel Rwanda Managing Director Amit Chawla said that the bundles are immediately available to everyone in Rwanda.

For potential customers, all they need to do is to buy an Airtel sim card and they get to enjoy the new all in one offers.

“After carefully looking into our customer needs , our mandate is to tailor make connectivity needs that fit our customers. This new bundle allows our customers to plan based on their budget,” he said.

“This new bundle is to meet the growing demand for data as smartphone users transition to heavier app usage,” he added.

Customers who call more will have the choice of heavy voice bundles, starting at 2GB and 3000 minutes on Airtel 072, 073 and 225 minutes to any other local network. Additionally you get 500 sms to all Airtel lines.

Other bundles on this option include the 2-day bundle at Rwf500, 250MB, 200 minutes (Airtel to Airtel), I5 minutes to any other local network and 50 sms to Airtel lines 073 and 072.

For Rwf1500; 750MB and 700 minutes ( Airtel to Airtel), 50 minutes to any other network and 150sms to Airtel lines valid for one week .

The highest bundle offer is Rwf15,000; 15B and 3000 minutes (Airtel to Airtel), 500 minutes to any other network and 1500 sms to Airtel lines valid for one month.