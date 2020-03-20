Following the recent confirmation of Covid-19 in Rwanda, Airtel Rwanda has taken further

steps to facilitate customers to remain connected by offering free SMS on its network.

The offer, which was implemented today on 20th of March 2020, will make it possible for all

customers to use SMS for free and remain connected with their family and friends.

This Free SMS comes as an addition to the waiver of all fees to Send and Receive money on Airtel

Money and transactions at Merchant points.

Airtel Rwanda, Managing Director Amit Chawla said he understands that customers are staying home, limiting their movements and no longer able to see their family and friends.

“Offering free SMS will enable customers to maintain family ties and practice social distancing alongside several measures recommended by the government Authorities,” Chawla said.

This special offer is part of Airtel Rwanda’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, Yves Iradukunda, said “The Free SMS by Airtel is definitely a complimentary decision to the government of Rwanda’s efforts to keep people connected while maintaining social distance. Now more than ever, we need each other, friends and family to hold each other through this challenging time.”

Airtel said it will continue to work closely with the government team to continuously monitor the ever-changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus and is doing all that is needed to reduce interactions between people and transfers of cash hand to hand.