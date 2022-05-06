Airtel Rwanda has today launched Ubuntu Packs which have been described by the operator as the most generous Voice, SMS’ and Internet bundles in the Rwandan market.

Speaking at the Press Conference graced by the Airtel Africa Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr. OLUSEGUN OGUNSANYA who was on a working visit to Rwanda said, “It gives me great pleasure to officially launch the new Marketing Campaign, “UBUNTU” that sees Airtel Rwanda take a monumental step, increasing the value that customers get when they buy our Voice, SMS and Internet products, giving our customer the freedom to browse, to make unlimited Calls and send SMS across all networks”

Mr. OLUSEGUN was appointed as Airtel Africa Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director eight months ago. He is on his maiden tour of the operation in Rwanda and held several meetings with the Regulators, RURA and BNR, the Ministry of ICT, and other stakeholders.

Airtel Africa entered the Rwandan Telecom market in Feb 2012, investing heavily in the rollout of a nationwide network covering more than 98% of the country, introduced Airtel Money, acquired and integrated then the second telecom operator and recently launched affordable 4G packages.

Speaking at the Press Conference, Airtel Rwanda’s Managing Director Mr. Emmanuel Hamez said “It gives me great delight to introduce to you UBUNTU Packs. For the very first time, customers can now buy a single Pack that can be used to Call and SMS across all networks in addition to Internet benefits at the best rates in the market.”

Ubuntu Packs are the only Open Market bundles that allow customers to call all networks in Rwanda, SMS to any Network plus Internet. All bundles can be purchased by dialing *255# or through the My Airtel App or via Airtel Money.

Airtel customers can load a Daily Pack for as low as 200 FRW giving 100 Minutes and 100 SMS that can be used to call and text across all networks, a Weekly Pack for 1,500 FRW that come with 1.5 GB in addition to 100 Minutes and 100 SMS every day for use across all networks. The Ubuntu Monthly Pack has been priced at 15,000 FRW, giving customers 30GB of data valid for 30 days plus unlimited calls, and unlimited SMS that can be used across all networks.

Today, the launch positions Airtel Rwanda as the network that offers the most value to the Rwandan telecom customer.