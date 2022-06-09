Airtel Rwanda and Ericsson have agreed to collaborate in advancing digital transformation in Rwanda



Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Hamez and Ericsson’s (NASDAQ: ERIC) Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Strategy, Erik Ekudden, met in Kigali, Rwanda and discussed their long-standing partnership and Rwanda’s digital ambitions.

At the meeting, Airtel Rwanda and Ericsson addressed various topics revolving around the future of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in Rwanda and the digital ambitions of the country. The meeting highlighted key areas of collaboration between Airtel Rwanda and Ericsson to strengthen their long-term partnership and to achieve Rwanda’s digitization vision.

Emmanuel Hamez , Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Rwanda says: “After two years of virtual meetings, it was great to meet everyone in person. We are looking forward to more collaborations with Ericsson and planning a great digital future for Rwanda.”

Erik Ekudden, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Strategy, says: “Meeting with Airtel Rwanda reiterated the long-standing partnership between Airtel Rwanda and Ericsson, and we look forward to continuing our partnership on the road to realize and bring digitization to Rwanda to enable increased connectivity to the nation. We are committed to providing our latest technology solutions that contribute and fulfill Rwanda’s digital ambitions as part of our journey in setting #AfricaInMotion.”