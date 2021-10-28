Airtel Partners With Cogebanque Launch Push & Pull Services

Airtel Rwanda and Cogebanque Plc have launched a partnership, enabling customers to easily transfer money from the bank to any Airtel Money wallet.

Cogebanque Plc, one of the leading Commercial Banks in Rwanda offers innovative financial services to customers in Rwanda while Airtel is a Leading Global Telecommunications company, serving customers in 14 African countries.

Speaking to the press at the launch event, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director, Mr. Emmanuel Hamez said “It gives me great delighted to announce this partnership between Airtel and Cogebanque. This partnership makes it possible for our respective customers to move e-money from the bank to the wallet and vice versa instantly and seamlessly.”.

This follows the successful integration of the bank and the telecom provider, extending services between the two companies to the expansive distribution networks that include 28 branches, 36 ATMs, over 600 bank agents and diverse digital banking delivery channels from Cogebanque Plc and 43 Airtel Service Centers, more than 1,700 Kiosks and 71 Airtel Money Branches.

The partnership comes at the heels of an ongoing Airtel Money campaign called Free P2P which enables all Airtel Money customers to Send and Receive any amount of money for FREE.

“Free P2P or Ohereza Amafaranga Ku Buntu was launched in June 2021 and saw Airtel scrap all charges to send and receive money between customers, a major differentiator that positions Airtel Money to become the Provider of Choice in the mobile money space. I call upon all Cogebanque customers to connect their accounts to their Airtel Money wallet and enjoy our ever growing distribution network as a cash-in and cash-out point” added Mr. Emmanuel Hamez, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director.

Speaking at the joint press conference, Mr. Guillaume Ngamije Habarugira, the CEO of Cogebanque Plc said “this partnership between Cogebanque Plc and Airtel Money will not only benefit our mutual current and potential clients to enjoy conducting transactions remotely through digital payment platforms but also support the Rwandan cashless economy vision. This push and pull service is safe, easy to use and convenient. We therefore encourage our mutual clients to adopt it especially during this ongoing pandemic period as a means of keeping themselves safe.

Customers can follow these steps to make transactions or send money: