Airtel Launches Cheapest 4G Internet Packages In Rwanda
Airtel Rwanda has launched accessible Superfast 4G Bundles and 100% Bonus on Airtime purchased through Airtel Money.
The launch event took place at Airtel stand in the ongoing Private Sector Federation International EXPO.
Speaking at the launch, Airtel Rwanda’s Managing Director Mr. Emmanuel Hamez said he was delighted to unveil 4G Bundles that have been designed to be accessible and super-fast at very attractive price points.
“In addition to this 4G Bundle launch, I am equally delighted to announce a promo for customers who buy Airtime using Airtel Money,” he said.
Starting today, Airtel Customers will be able to buy 4G Bundles purchase a Monthly Bundle for a low as Rwf16,000, a 5GB bundle valid for 30 Days, a 1GB Bundle valid for 7 Days for only Rwf1,600 as well as an ultra-low cost bundle for 500 MB that costs Rwf600.
Customers can experience the fastest mobile internet in Rwanda. To experience these Data Bundles, customers need to simply Dial *255*2# and choose the 4G option on the menu or use MyAirtel App for smartphone users.
In addition to the 4G Bundles, Airtel Rwanda has launched, Mr. Hamez today also launched a promotion offering 100% Bonus Airtime on Airtime that is purchased via Airtel Money.
The launch event today comes as Airtel Rwanda positions itself as the provider of choice in the Internet and Mobile Commerce spaces.
Rwanda’s Phone Manufacturer Signs Deal With Angolan Firm
Mara phones, a Rwandan smartphone manufacturer, have entered into a partnership to export mobile phones to Angola through MISALE, an Angolan company, as a reseller.
“We signed a partnership MOU with MISALEI- Comércio e Prestação de Serviços, for phones distribution in Angola,” Eddy Sebera, the company’s Managing Director told Taarifa.
The agreement was signed on November 17 during a business forum with private companies from Rwanda and Angola hosted by Rwanda Development Board.
Addressing the forum, Eduardo Filomeno Leiro Octávio, the Ambassador of Angola in Rwanda, called upon the private sector in the two countries to take advantage of the existing excellent relations to explore investment opportunities.
“MISALEI- Comércio e Prestação de Serviços visited the factory to understand how we manufacture and assemble other components required of Smartphones,” Sebera said.
Angola wants to take this African Pride Initiative and has thanked Rwanda for pioneering this project taking Africa to the Digital World.
Meanwhile, Mara Phones currently runs at 20% capacity due to the slow market response during the pandemic and economy disruption in 2020 and 2021.
“Things are getting better and most countries are reopening,” Sebera noted, adding that, “We have exported our phones to 76 Countries (Africa and the rest of the World) as the company grows steadily.” “We are happy with the progress in the Domestic Market.”
The company plans to launch a Next Generation of Phones by Mid-Year 2022.
Africa’s first smartphone factory opened its doors in Kigali in October 2019 with the aim of becoming a leading brand across the continent. The firm competes with Samsung, whose cheapest smartphone costs Rwf50,000 ($54), and non-branded phones at Rwf35,000.
Mara Phones is a subsidiary company of the Mara Group owned by businessman Ashish J. Thakkar.
Study Finds Rwandan Women In Agriculture Squeezed, Economically Marginalized
A new study released this Tuesday, December 14, 2021, illustrates upsetting disparities in the value of agricultural produce per unit of cultivated land of female and male farmers.
In Rwanda, the gender gap in agricultural productivity was found to be approximately 12%, meaning that on average, a female-managed farm was 12% less productive than a male-managed one, the study says.
The findings presented are part of the UN study in agricultural productivity in Rwanda between female- and male-managed farms.
The assessment also demonstrated that by closing the gender gap in agricultural productivity would result in an increase in GDP of US$418,6 and as many 238,000 people in Rwanda could be lifted out of poverty per year over a 10-year period if gender gaps in agricultural productivity were closed.
The 2017 GDP National Accounts, agriculture contributes 31% of Rwanda’s GDP. It accounts for over 65% of the national labour market force and up to 80% of the female labour force.
The 2018 EICV5 shows that 63% of working females are in agriculture- related occupations compared to 43% among working males.
Deeper into the assessment, according to John Mutamba, the lead expert who presented the findings to concerned stakeholders at Lemigo Hotel, “the percentage of people involved exclusively in subsistence agriculture is higher among females than males where 65.7% for females and 53% for males were exclusively engaged in subsistence agriculture (National Gender Statistics Report, 2019, NISR).”
Reasons? Reliance on traditional farming methods, a dependence on rain fed agriculture, farm plots that are too small and scattered to support commercial production and gender inequalities in access to and utilization of inputs and technology.
The study also says 3.5% of female headed households’ land was irrigated in 2016/2017 up from 2.6% in 2013/2014 while that of male headed households, was 7% of their land was irrigated up from 4.4% in the same period.
Indeed, agriculture sector is the leading sector in national economy and contributes to the employment and livelihood of the majority of Rwandans.
Even though the Rwandan government is strongly committed to gender equality and equity for equitable and sustainable development, statistics show that there are still a lot of gender inequalities.
The purpose of this assignment, according to Mutamba, was to assess the progress and underlying challenges that affect implementation of the national Gender and Youth Agriculture Strategy.
Mutamba said the assessment was conducted with the overall aim of establishing a baseline against which a more gender-responsive planning, programming, monitoring and reporting and advocacy can be established.
Dr. Jean-Chrysostomhe Ngabitsinze, Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), who presided over the unveiling of the report of the study, acknowledged the gaps identified as indicated in the report. He however said that the government is aware of these concerns and there are already mechanisms to address them.
“We have existing mechanisms to solve these challenges, the only remaining part is building capacity to implement each identified approch,” he said.
Fatou Lo, UN Women Representative, who was present at the unveiling of the report, said that the study does not bring out anything new, except a different face of the same challenge that women face around the world and not just Rwanda.
“The findings are and recommendations are compelling,” she told Taarifa. “They speak to many different issues including implementation, planning, and most importantly lessons learnt.”
“We can do better, we can do more and also increase accountability,” Fatou Lo said.
Notably, her reflections are shared across the board, that, “the biggest gap in all this scenario is the lack of accountability. It’s still a challenge to point out who is responsible and who should be held accountable,” she said, adding that from recommendations in the report, at least the concern was addressed.
Indeed, according to Mutamba, institutions like MINAGRI, must have staff who are responsible for these cancers in particular.
Kenya Airways Starts Direct Flights From Juba to Khartoum
Kenya’s national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) announced it had kicked off direct flights from South Sudan Capital Juba to Khartoum.
KQ said in a statement that the new flight will originate from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi flying to Khartoum via Juba and back to Nairobi every Wednesday and Sunday. KQ will also launch another flight from Nairobi to Juba via Khartoum and back to Nairobi on Fridays.
“Kenya Airways is steadfast on creating free flows of trade and tourism across Africa and in other key markets because we believe our wide network and reliable services will aid in opening up opportunities across the region,” KQ chief executive Allan Kilavuka said in a statement on Friday.
Flights via Juba, on Wednesdays and Sundays, depart Nairobi at 7.40 am to arrive in the South Sudanese capital at 9.25 am, and leave at 10.05 am to get to Khartoum at 11.25 am. The return trip starts at 12.05 pm in Khartoum for Nairobi, arriving at JKIA at 16.10 pm.
The Friday flight via Khartoum leaves Nairobi at 7.40 am to arrive in the Sudan capital at 10.35 am. The flight departs to Juba at 11.15 am, arriving at 13.20 pm. It returns to Nairobi at 2 pm to arrive at 3.45 pm.
“The new service between Juba and Khartoum is timely and gives us an opportunity to serve a range of travellers and grow our customer base in both Sudan and South Sudan,” said Julius Thairu, KQ acting chief commercial officer.
