Airtel Africa CEO Segun Ogunsanya was in Rwanda on Friday. On his maiden visit, he visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial and paid respects to the victims of the genocide against the Tutsi.

After the visit, he held a discussion with journalists and broke down the telecom’s investment philosophy, and officially introduce a brand-new campaign, Ubuntu.

Here is what he said:

Airtel Africa first ventured into the Rwandan Telecom market in Feb 2012. Over the last 10 years, we have invested heavily in the business, rolling out nationwide network coverage, introduced Airtel Money, acquired and Integrated the second Telecom operator.

In December 2021, we started selling competitively priced 4G internet, extending this technology to customers who were hitherto excluded from accessing the fastest mobile internet speeds in the market. We revised the pricing by up to 80%, making 4G affordable to any internet customer in Rwanda.

Rwanda is a very important market for Airtel Africa and I intend to guide the Airtel Rwanda team to offer the best value for the Rwandan Telecom consumers.

Today, I am proud to officially introduce a brand-new campaign, Ubuntu which has seen us simplify the Airtel Bouquet of Voice, Internet, and SMS products, offering perhaps the best possible value for the Airtel Rwanda customer. We have further simplified the Airtel menu *255#, eliminating complicated products and replacing them with new, Multi-Purpose Packs that enable customers to make unlimited calls and send SMSs across all networks.

Ubuntu is a common African language and culture word and means “I am, because you are” in Zulu. It encapsulates the virtues of Humanity, Compassion, and Generosity.

Through the launch of Ubuntu Packs, we aim to make extend Voice, Internet, and SMS services to all Rwandans and open all our voice bundles to call across all networks at price points that include every Rwandan.

In the very near future, we will introduce more services, particularly Airtel Money and Internet Services, as a further demonstration of our commitment as Airtel Africa to serving the Rwandan market, the Rwandan telecom consumer, and the Rwandan government at large.