Airbnb on Wednesday announced new ways to search for and book homes on the platform in response to the rise of remote work and the number of customers choosing longer stays.

The new features include the ability to more easily divide trips between two homes when options for longer stays are limited and a search tool that surfaces properties via specific categories, such as whether the house offers “creative spaces,” a chef’s kitchen or a pool. The features were unveiled at a company keynote event ahead of the all-important summer travel season.

“The way people travel has changed forever,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s cofounder and CEO, said in a statement ahead of the event. Chesky touted the new features as “the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade.”

The updates come as Airbnb recently reported business was booming again after being clobbered by the pandemic’s hit to the travel industry. In its most recent earnings report, Airbnb posted quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, up 70% from the same period last year.