Another deadly virus, the Hantavirus has been reported in China after a man died in Yunnan Province after testing positive to the virus on Monday.

China’s Global Times reported that the man died while on his way back to work on a bus on Monday.

All 32 other people on the bus were also tested for the virus.

Scientists ares saying the Hantaviruses are a family of viruses which are spread mainly by rodents and can cause various diseases in people such as pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS).

However, India’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told local media that the disease is not airborne and can only spread to people if they come in contact with urine, feces, and saliva of rodents and less frequently by a bite from an infected host.

Hantavirus can also be contracted if someone touches their eyes, nose or mouth after touching rodent droppings, urine, or nesting materials.

Early symptoms of Hantavirus include fever, headache, muscle ache, abdominal pain, dizziness, chills and abdominal problems.

Hantavirus patients also have symptoms of nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Late symptoms include lungs fill with fluid and shortness of breath.

Cases of swine flu and bird flu have already been reported in different parts of Asia and India and other countries.