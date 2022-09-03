Rwanda will host the 8th edition of the continental annual youth gathering projects in which a total of 1000 participants from Africa and the rest of the world are expected.

The event will feature a range of plenary round-tables, youth labs, exhibitions, training sessions, exchanging networks, lounges and pop-up events, among other things like opportunities to network and directly exchange with governments and business leaders.

The summit organized by the government of Rwanda through the Ministry of Youth and Culture in collaboration with the Youth Connect Africa Hub, the United Nations Development programme (UNDP) and other partners of Youth Connect Africa Summit is scheduled to take place on 13 to 15 October under the theme ‘accelerating Investments in Youth; Resilient Youth, Resilient Africa’.

While announcing this year’s summit, Rose Mary Mbabazi, the Minister of Youth and Culture said that the government recognizes the central and transformative role the youth play in the economic recovery.

She noted; “Youth is the major contributor to the economic workforce and a source of innovative solutions as the world becomes more connected.”

According to the statement, some of the topics that will be addressed include youth contribution to climate change action and sustainable peace and security, cultural, creative industry and sports economy, skilling for the digital economy; agriculture and food system, trade and youth health.

In her remarks, Oulie Keita, the Executive Director at Youth Connect, Africa Hub said: “We are thrilled to be coming back to Kigali to host the fifth edition of this continental and powerful platform for youth and leaders across Africa.

The wide range of themes this year positions Africa’s youth as innovators and Climate resilience, peace and security, Africa’s cultural creative industry, manufacturing, trade, agriculture and food systems. We look forward to driving on the knowledge and good practices of YouthConnect member chapters and members.”