Africa’s Second Plant Breeding Conference Kicks Off In Rwanda
From 25th-29th October 2021, scientists, entrepreneurs, institutional leaders and students from Africa and beyond are meeting in Kigali, Rwanda and online for the second continental African Plant Breeders Association Conference (#APBAConf2021)
Guided by the theme, “Accelerating Genetic Gains in Plant Breeding for Resilience and Transformative Food Systems and Economic Growth in Africa”, participants at the hybrid event are set to explore current research outputs and outcomes in plant-breeding and related disciplines.
AGRA is partnering with the Government of Rwanda, the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI), host of the Secretariat of the APBA and USAID at the #APBAConf2021, a forum that seeks to shine the spotlight on plant breeding as a key component of fast-tracking the continent’s agricultural transformation.
Strategic partnerships are crucial in the fight against food and nutrition security in Africa, said Prof. Danquah, Founding Director of WACCI and President of APBA.
“The #APBAConf2021 draws attention to the need for crop improvement and seed sector development in Africa to help us build resilience in the staple crops of Africa, and to increase productivity in farmers’ fields. AGRA is proud to have been part of training plant breeders who are now churning out locally adopted crop varieties. I encourage all of us to support these scientists and sustain the momentum to put high yielding as well as drought tolerant crops in the hands of farmers. I am pleased to be part of this conference which brings together scientists from across the continent to help provide solutions that ultimately improve the lives of smallholder farmers,” Dr. Kalibata said.
Since 2007, AGRA has supported 1,100 African scientists to obtain post-graduate degrees whilst developing solutions to address the challenges of smallholder farmers with respect to seeds, soils, applied agricultural economics and policy.
This is in line with the APBA platform which aims at driving an agenda for innovation in plant breeding on the continent to meet the Sustainable Development Goal 2: “End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture” and the aspirations of the African Union, “the Africa We Want” by 2063).
The APBA conference was first held two years ago in Ghana, where resolutions were made to mobilize resources and build institutional capacities for the long-term strategic development of the agricultural sector in Africa through effective plant-breeding programs.
The 2021 edition will track the progress towards the commitments made in Accra, in addition to presenting tangible solutions to other problems presenting in the in the plant breeding and seed industry as an outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic and other unforeseen difficulties like the locust invasion of East Africa.
Vivo Energy Launches Engen Service Station In Rusoro
When Vivo Energy Rwanda, the company that markets and distributes Engen-branded fuels and lubricants in Rwanda, acquired Energy Solution (ENES) and GEMECA petroleum assets in March this year, its executives promised to increase its network by 13 operational service stations and three new land banks within 12 months.
It also said that it would increase its retail network from 24 to 40 service station sites across the country.
As part of this growth agenda, Vivo Energy Rwanda launched a new service station located in Rusoro sector on Friday, October 22, 2021.
The service station is located in growing area connecting different potential zone dominated by commercial, residential and social activities.
It stands on the main road connecting Mulindi center to other mixed activities zones with fuel consumption opportunities from all kinds of vehicles starting from motorbike and light cars to heavy cars are expected.
Saibou Coulibaly, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Rwanda, said that “we have been able to grow our footprint and serve a bigger customer base with quality product and services all over Rwanda”.
“Our focus has been and will always be to offer a unique and memorable experience to anyone who will interact with the Engen brand; we want to bring our customer promise “with us you are number one” to life,” he said.
He added that this is part of the broader strategy to bring more stations and more choice to customers with these newly added service stations.
The added station comes at a time when the firm is also running another campaign known as “Triple check campaign, the very first ever quality campaign in the petroleum industry.
The aim of this campaign, launched in May this year, is to ensure that every customer who visits any of the Engen service stations gets the right quality of fuel in their vehicle, the right quantity they have paid for, all this provided to them with the service level they deserve.
With the help of installed quality fuel testers, customers have the opportunity to see if they are getting the quality and quantity of fuel.
Why Do Entrepreneurs Have Big Stories, And Inevitably, Die Broke?
Have you been in a conference room full men and women seemingly ambitious and aggressive? They tell big and seductive stories about business, taking risks, savings, pooling resources and suddenly later you hear they bowed out very broke.
Nearly everyone would want to swim in riches and live a luxurious life but not everyone knows what it takes to reach that level.
It should also be noticed that different societies or countries pursue different forms of economics and this will dictate the manner, style and routes of financial success.
If we pick on advise from billionaire Warren Buffett, CEO and chairman of investment company Berkshire Hathaway, there are some rules one needs to adhere to in order to become a millionaire.
Pay your savings first
As Buffett has noted and demonstrated on multiple occasions, you should “pay yourself first” by putting a portion of your funds away first.
Too many entrepreneurs go all in on the company they create and live for the promise of “the big exit.” But then it goes wrong. Even worse, some founders have done this multiple times.
An expert and friend who owned 29 companies before the pandemic made a funny statement: “You can always tell the entrepreneurs in a room. They have the biggest stories. And then, nearly inevitably, they die broke.”
Statistically, the people who are most financially secure are the ones you wouldn’t expect. They are ordinary people who practiced financial discipline. They didn’t wait to save and invest until “we can afford it” (that would be never) or “when we exit our company.”
With or without advisors, they calculated what they’d need to retire and learned to put away savings first (sometimes in a hard-to-access CD or at a separate bank). Then they covered their needs.
They used the smallest share of their funds to indulge in luxuries and high-risk investments. They simply practiced and taught financial discipline consistently and early.
For example, the young teen daughter of one of my friends is working a part-time job not for the chance to indulge in movie dates or brand-name fashion, but to begin her own retirement fund.
In a similar vein, I learned that an entrepreneur I’ve known since childhood was homeless for an extended time as a teen.
He worked multiple part-time jobs as a high school junior and senior while living at first in his car, then later acquiring a trailer. He was even severely hungry at times, but as he was paid, the first thing he bought (after braces) was gold coins, recalling the principles he’d learned from his great grandfather as a boy.
Today, in his early-mid 60s, he’s been retired 14 years. He launched, owned and exited multiple companies but continued to save and invest in gold, stock, real estate and other assets throughout.
Be careful about splurging on brands
In the example of Buffett, consider buying your cars (luxury or not) lightly used.
If you purchase a luxury home, choose a house and location that could allow it to resell easily or serve as a permanent or part-time rental for extra revenue and tax benefits.
Or consider owning and living in a conservative home and occasionally renting a luxury home yourself from time to time for a family holiday or a vacation with friends.
A wise advisor I know advises allocating only 20% of your income or investment revenue to “the three ‘f’s’”: food, fashion and fun. However, my own business partner, Lauren Solomon, a professional image advisor, is quick to remind clients that working remotely or living on a conservative income is never a justification to ignore “the business of being you.”
You shouldn’t become so casual and lax that how you show up is a contradiction to the standard of quality you uphold. Even casual clothing can be used to create an aesthetically fitting result.
As she often remarks, “You can’t ask other people for money if you show up looking like you’ve never had any money of your own.” Here’s a helpful way to think about luxury brands. When you do indulge, consider the purchase as a form of investment. Are the quality and style timeless and classic? Is it something you could adapt and continue to wear two or more decades from now?
Be careful about taking out loans
“If you buy things you don’t need, you will soon sell things you need,” Buffett has said on many occasions. Credit cards can be the highest potential waste of earnings and savings. If you follow the example of Buffett, you operate nearly entirely in cash.
If you use cards, learn the systems that allow you to optimize your usage to keep your credit score high and stay eligible for maximum credit when needed while paying the minimum amount of interest (or none).
Be even more careful about investing with borrowed money
For the record, Buffett has cautioned against borrowing money to invest in securities many times. A possible exception to the avoidance of credit, however, is an interesting detail Buffett delivered to investment advisor Adiel Gorel in the form of a personal note.
Gorel tells about hearing from Buffett following an MSNBC interview in 2012. Gorel noted on air Buffett’s oft-stated opinion about the wisdom of purchasing or refinancing homes on the fixed-rate 30-year mortgages that are canonical in the U.S., but not so readily available in most other countries.
A fixed-rate loan on a single-family home (as opposed to multi-tenant dwellings of any kind) carries the advantage of allowing inflation to make the payment and balance of your loan an increasingly good deal over time while also allowing the rent your tenant pays contribute to repayment of the loan principle each month.
On the air, Gorel applauded Buffett for acknowledging single-family homes as an attractive investment, saying he (and Berkshire) would purchase many if they had the mechanism to do so.
Afterward, he learned Buffett was watching. So he began a correspondence, offering the assistance of his company to facilitate the mass purchase. Buffett responded with a note that said, in part, “to make it justified for Berkshire, we’d need to invest about $10 billion.
KQ Signs Code-share Agreement With British Airways
Kenya’s National Career Kenya Airways and the British Airways have signed a code sharing agreement aimed at boosting business travel and tourism between African destinations and Europe.
According to details of this deal, passengers flying Kenya Airways to the United Kingdom can now connect to 26 cities in the UK and Europe.
The effects of Covid-19 pandemic had adversely affected many economies as much or air travel had been suspended and most regional national carriers grounded.
“The code-share agreement with British Airways to provide our travellers with a seamless journey…is very strategic. It will increase choices for thousands of passengers and will allow for smooth connectivity to a significant number of new destinations – particularly throughout Africa and Europe,” said KQ Chief Commercial Officer Julius Thairu.
He noted that the partnership would aid the recovery of international travel and meet rising demand.
“After a difficult 20 months with global travel restrictions, it’s fantastic to see travel between the UK and Africa resuming,” said British Airways Head of Alliances Christopher Fordyce, adding that the new deal will make “that bucket list trip even easier to plan” for customers.
Kenya Airways said Friday that the deal allows it to expand its offerings by placing its flight code on British Airways’ services from London to Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Barcelona, and Munich.
Other destinations are Dublin, Aberdeen, Frankfurt, Zurich, Paris, Amsterdam and holiday hotspots Athens, Malaga and Lisbon.
Similarly, the British carrier’s customers will connect seamlessly to Mombasa, Zanzibar, Lusaka, Doula, Addis Ababa, Entebbe, Mauritius, Seychelles, among other African destinations.
KQ added four flights weekly up from two on the UK route this month after Kenya was removed from England’s Covid-19 red list.
British Airways resumed flights on the London-Nairobi route last month.
