AfricaNenda, Smart Africa Sign MoU To Rollout Inclusive Payments In Africa

AfricaNenda and the Smart Africa Alliance (SA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support capacity building for policy and decision makers on digital payments and financial inclusion for the creation of a single digital market in Africa.

AfricaNenda and Smart Africa join forces to carry out strategic interventions around the development and the adoption of open standards for interoperable and inclusive payment systems in line with existing mechanisms on the continent.

The partners will engage in joint advocacy for policy harmonization and host high-level convening events targeting both public and private stakeholders to accelerate financial inclusion across Africa.

Commenting on this strategic MoU signature, Dr. Robert Ochola, CEO of AfricaNenda said: “If we are to close the gap of the four hundred million financially excluded adults within our continent, we need to enable universal access to formal financial services.”

AfricaNenda is committed to accelerating instant and inclusive payments systems across Africa.

He added that, “We understand the significance of partnerships-led initiatives in the scale-up of digital payments. Through this partnership with Smart Africa, we seek to strengthen the capacities of decision-makers on efforts that deliver towards universal access to inclusive payment systems.”

The CEO of Smart Africa, Lacina Koné started that, “We are very pleased to join forces with AfricaNenda at this particular time where digital payments and financial inclusion are more than critical for the socio-economic development of the continent.”

He added that, “Building and enhancing capacities of Africa’s decision and policy makers on digital payments will contribute to reinforce our vision to create a single digital market in Africa by 2030.”

About AfricaNenda:

AfricaNenda is an Africa-led coalition of experts dedicated to accelerating instant and inclusive payment systems across the continent. Through collaboration, AfricaNenda provides public and private sector stakeholders with technical expertise and the capacity to scale up payment systems. We want everybody in Africa, especially the financially excluded, to make and receive payment immediately, regardless of where they are on the continent, at a low cost. We are committed to removing the barriers to financial inclusion by 2030.