African Cup of Nations Enters Round of 16

The 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations being held in Cameroon kicked off from January 9 and the final whistle will blow on February 6, 2022.

The extremely entertaining competition has completed group stage encounters and has entered the round of 16. This means only 16 of the original 24 teams remain standing, with eight teams heading home.

All the first-place and second-place finishers of the group stage qualified for the knockout round, while the four best third-placed teams made it through to complete the field of 16 teams.

African powers Ghana and Algeria were both eliminated in the group stage.

For Algeria, the defending champion fell flat in its title defense, while Ghana failed to reach the knockout round for the first time since 2002.

On the flip side, Cape Verde advanced to the knockout stage for just the second time in the nation’s history, following up its 2013 showing when it reached the quarterfinals.

Tiny Comoros also moved on in its first-ever appearance at the AFCON tournament.

It was the final team to make it through as a third-place finisher, with Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau missing out.

Here is the schedule for the forthcoming round of 16 kicking off on Sunday.

Taarifa will bring you prompt updates of the action packed tournament.