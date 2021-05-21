CORONA VIRUS
Africa To Begin Manufacturing Covid-19 Vaccines
Africa will begin manufacturing its own covid-19 vaccines, the Africa-France Heads of States Summit on Africa Financing has agreed.
Africa’s capacity to manufacture these vaccines will first require sharing intellectual property and actively transferring technologies and know-how consistent with international legal frameworks – such as through entering into license pooling and manufacturing agreements to enable local production.
DRC President Félix Tshisekedi the current chairperson of AU said that there were some concerns about the use of vaccines made elsewhere.
“We must try to manufacture vaccines in Africa that would have a significant impact on the attitude of people. Economic consequences will also follow,” President Félix Tshisekedi told the Summit.
Leaders at the summit also expressed commitment to stand united and ensure equitable access in Africa to safe and affordable vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.
Official data show that more than 49 million vaccine doses have been delivered through Covax so far.
“We will strive to accelerate these efforts, to make sure more vaccines are allocated to Africa, including through doses-sharing, supporting advance market commitments and facilitating trade along the entire value chain,” reads the communique in part.
“We are committed to building the local capacities needed to distribute vaccines. We also need, in partnership with the private sector, to speed up vaccine production, by developing manufacturing capacities in Africa.”
In another development, French President Emmanuel Macron said the Summit in Paris agreed to work towards persuading rich nations to reallocate $100 billion in International Monetary Fund (IMF) special drawing rights (SDRs) monetary reserves to African states by October this year.
World finance chiefs agreed in April to boost SDRs by U$650 billion and extend a debt-servicing freeze to help developing countries deal with the pandemic, although only U$34 billion was to be allocated to Africa.
President Macron said France had decided to redirect its SDRs and that there had been an accord to try to get rich nations by October to reallocate U$100 billion to Africa.
“Our work in the next few weeks will be to make the same rate of effort as France, starting with the United States of America, and I know all the work that we will have to do with Congress and the executive, but I am confident,” he told media.
“The African economies which have been hit by the Covid-19 must not be left behind in the post-pandemic economic recovery.
“A substantial financial package is needed to provide much-needed economic stimulus, African and European leaders concluded at a summit in Paris,” President Macron told the summit.”
The summit was part of Macron’s efforts to recast France’s engagement in Africa.
COVID-19: Over 150 Arrested In Prohibited Parties
Rwanda National Police (RNP) in collaboration with local leaders arrested 153 people over the weekend after they were found holding separate parties in Rusizi and Nyanza districts.
Those arrested include 50 people, who were on Sunday, May 26, found holding a bridal shower in Kadashya Village, Ruganda Cell of Kamembe Sector in Rusizi District.
Police and local leaders found the group, all female, in the bridal shower party in the house of one Janvier Niyikiza located in Kadashya village.
“They were overcrowded in the living room, no face masks and drinking,” said Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Bonaventure Twizere Karekezi, the Police spokesperson for the Western region.
Other 30 violators were arrested the same day at Hotel du Lac located in Mururu Sector, also in Rusizi District where they were found drinking and playing Pool game
CIP Karekezi thanked residents, who reported the violations and facilitated the enforcement of the directives.
The motel has since been closed and all the violators subjected to Covid-19 test at their cost as well as related administrative fines.
Meanwhile, in Nyanza District, Police arrested a group of 73 people who attending a traditional marriage at Kingdom Village motel located in Mukoni Village, Kavumu Cell, Busasamana Sector.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Theobald Kanamugire, the Police spokesperson for the Southern region, said the group was caught on Saturday, May 15, at about 11am.
“Police received information that morning about a traditional marriage ceremony that was underway at Kingdom Village motel, owned by one Emmanuel Rekeraho.
Police and local leaders went to the motel where 73 people were arrested, including the bride and the groom, although Rekeraho, the owner of the motel, managed to flee,” said SP Kanamugire.
Celestin Fodi, the master of ceremony at Gusaba event, argued that they were trying to “follow and respect the tradition.”
Violators were also subjected to Covid-19 test at their cost as well as administrative fines. Kingdom Village motel was also closed.
Traditional marriage and bridal shower are among the prohibited gatherings under the national directives to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
SP Kanamugire warned against such errant and risky behaviours and thanked members of the public, who are playing a role in the enforcement of the directives and facilitating government efforts against the pandemic.
Public Development Banks Call For New Financing For Africa’s Recovery Post-Covid-19
A global coalition of public development banks has emphasized the urgency of immediate resources for Africa’s recovery post-Covid 19. Together, they committed to deepening cooperation to boost investment opportunities across the continent.
Participants in the meeting, hosted by the African Development Bank on May 12, brainstormed on joint actions that could help boost a strong and inclusive recovery in Africa. This would be recovery grounded in a dynamic private sector.
The African Association of Development Finance Institutions co-organized the meeting in collaboration with the International Development Finance Club, which is hosted by the Agence Française de Développement.
The meeting was held virtually and follows the first Finance in Common Summit held in November 2020. At that summit, public development banks committed to work together to support the transformation of the global economy and society towards sustainable and resilient development.
During the three principal sessions of the meeting, heads of public development banks and international partners focused on concrete proposals and innovative financial solutions to unlock the potential of African financial institutions to promote sustainable development investments in Africa.
“The African Development Bank is strongly supportive of public development banks,” African Development Bank president Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said in opening remarks.
He added: “As public development banks, we must deepen our ability to reach all parts of Africa. To ensure financial inclusion, especially for the unbanked, and expand access to finance, savings and insurance products and services, we need to work as one unified system. Public development banks must strengthen their capacity to deepen domestic capital markets and stock exchanges. He said this would hasten access to financing and unlock new opportunities.”
Rémy Rioux, chairperson of the International Development Finance Club, said: “African challenges, more than anywhere else, require us all to go seek coordinated responses and actions. Because in Africa, we need to leave no one behind. Let’s Finance in Common and build now a common and positive story of innovation and investment in Africa, leveraging ODA and mobilizing all willing stakeholders. The days of pure aid are over. Africa is ready for sustainable investment.”
Public development banks have a key role to play in Africa. From the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, institutions like the African Development Bank have channeled resources to various sectors and clients, particularly underserved areas like health, social investments, housing, agriculture and climate.
The African Development Bank’s $10 billion Covid-19 Response Facility has been instrumental in mitigating macroeconomic shocks for African countries. The Bank also announced a $3 billion social bond to support its Covid-19 funding efforts.
The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented global health and economic crisis, affecting African economies, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, most deeply. A historic recession of 2.1%, the largest contraction for the sub-Saharan region in more than half a century, is threatening gains made over the last decade and attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
The pandemic has negatively impacted the debt situation for African countries. Without a resolution of Africa’s $700 billion external debt, the continent’s economic recovery will be delayed and financial market stability will be affected in the short and medium term.
“Think of the impact that this debt is having: in 2019, Africa paid $221 billion for debt service, which is 44% of the total government revenue of $501 billion in the same year,” said Dr. Adesina.
Discussions covered measures that could be taken to strengthen the balance sheet of African public development banks and provide financing and additional tools to support the private sector in Africa. Participants also discussed challenges faced by African public development banks.
The African Development Bank president will convey the outcomes of the Spring Meeting to a May 18 Summit on Financing African Economies in Paris. That summit is being convened by French President Emmanuel Macron. It is expected that there will be further pledges and announcements of financial and technical assistance to support the commitments made by the African public development banks.
African public development banks, in a joint declaration (https://bit.ly/3vZUTmP), called for the heads of state and international organizations to support our role in the African financial system and provide us with the necessary means and incentives: a clearer mandate for climate and SDGs, additional capacity building, greater access to concessional resources as well as reinforcement of our capital bases, taking advantage of the expected SDRs issuance by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)”.
The following public development banks and partners participated in the panel discussions:
Association of African Development Finance Institutions (AADFI), Association of European Development Finance Institutions (EDFI), African Development Bank, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), European Commission (EC), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), European Investment Bank (EIB), Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), International Development Finance Club (IDFC), KfW Development Bank, Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB), and West African Development Bank (BOAD).
Italy Reopen Bars, Restaurants, Concert Halls
Reports from Italy indicate that Bars, restaurants, cinemas and concert halls have partially reopened across Italy on Monday.
This major shift comes at a time the country has registered a total of 3.96M covid-19 cases since last year. Of these cases, 3.38M have recovered and 119000 deaths recorded.
The vaccination programme is gaining pace with more than 17.5 million jabs administered so far in a population of around 60 million, but there are disparities between regions.
Therefore in a boost for covid-19-hit businesses these bars and other crowding businesses have reopened, as parliament debates the government’s U$266 billion) EU-funded recovery plan.
After months of stop-start restrictions imposed to manage its second and third waves of COVID-19, Italy hopes this latest easing will mark the start of something like a normal summer.
Three-quarters of regions will drop into the low-risk “yellow” categories from Monday, with bars and restaurants permitted to restart table service outside – including, for the first time in six months, in the evening, although a 10pm curfew remains in place.
Cinemas and concert halls can also open at 50 per cent capacity, followed by the staggered opening of swimming pools, gyms, sporting events and theme parks by Jul 1.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been under intense pressure from regional governments and increasingly regular street protests to ease restrictions, as Italy battles its deepest recession since World War II.
Italy was the first European country to be hit by the pandemic in early 2020 and remains one of the worst affected, with the EU’s highest reported death toll and one of the deepest recessions.
The economy contracted by a staggering 8.9 per cent last year and a million jobs have been lost.
Italy is pinning its hopes on a €220 billion investment and reform plan funded largely by the EU. Italy is the biggest recipient of the bloc’s €750 billion post-pandemic recovery fund. In parliament today, Draghi is scheduled to formally present the programme he hopes will boost growth by 3.6% points by 2026, ahead of a Friday deadline to submit the package to Brussels.
