Africa Spends U$50 billion to Buy Agricultural Commodities
About U$ 50 billion is spent on importing agricultural commodities, and could increase to U$ 110 billion by the year 2025.
Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko (pictured) the African Union commissioner for the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment made the remarks during an event dedicated to “the future of agricultural trade in Africa in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area” (AFCFTA).
For Josefa Sacko, these figures according to projections made could increase to U$ 110 billion by the year 2025. “Africa is a major importer of various goods”
She said for example that in 2018 alone, African Union Member States imported about 13 million tons of rice, at a cost of about U$5.2 billion, which reached U$7 billion in 2020.
Corn imports
According to the statistics of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) the African content also imported 20 million tons of corn, its main staple in 2018, totaling U$3.6 billion in 2018, a growth 2.7% over the previous year.
During his speech, he added that although Africa has about 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, and the youngest population on the planet, “still, we see that many of them are not interested in conventional agriculture because of the tedious work involved and the low pay,” he emphasized.
The Covid-19 pandemic, she said, further exposed Africa’s vulnerability to food and nutrition security due to its heavy reliance on food imports, which has been exacerbated by the breakdown of food supply chains.
Tchad Military Council Confirms President Deby’s Death
A statement from the Tchadian Military Council (CM), General Azem Bermandoa announces the death of the head of state, Marshal Idriss Déby Itno from injuries.
The head of state was wounded in fighting against rebels on the front line in Nokou in north Kanem on Monday.
Reports also indicate that government and parliament have been dissolved as the Military Council immediately takes over management of the country for the next 18months.
Meanwhile, reliable insider info has it that Gen Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno son to Idris Deby named head of a military council tasked with replacing his father.
Chad President Idris Deby Reportedly ‘Dead’
Several news agencies have reported that newly elected President Idris Deby died today, apparently of injuries sustained in an attack.
An army statement confirmed that Deby died after being “injured on the frontline”.
Deby had just won his sixth term as president, according to provisional results.
The country went to the polls on April 11, partial election show incumbent President Idriss Deby on course to extend his three decades.
According to lepaystchad local newspaper, the Chadian army announced on Sunday evening that it had killed more than 300 “terrorists” and made 150 prisoners according to a report presented by Brigadier General Azem Bermandoa.
“We deplore 5 martyrs and 36 wounded. On the enemy side, more than 300 terrorists killed and 150 terrorists taken prisoner, including 3 senior officials. 26 vehicles recovered ”specifies the government spokesperson.
Chad has been facing various conflicts that cause damage and many deaths. On the one hand, the incursion of the rebels and on the other, inter-communal conflicts.
The Minister of State, Minister Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Kalzeubé Payimi Deubet convened this Monday, April 19, members of the government, technical advisers and special advisers of the President to brainstorm on the situation.
In particular the deliberations were about the armed clashes between the rebels of the Front for Alternation and Concord in Chad (FACT) against the defense and security forces. Also inter-community violence in the province of Salamat.
The Minister of State, Kalzeubé Payimi Deubet indicated that: “the real beating inflicted on the terrorists by the brave soldiers of the Chadian national army, the inter-community conflicts in Salamat and the mastery of communication in times of crisis are among others , the main points developed “
He urged members of the government to “run the administration as it should and not give in to the sirens of disinformation. “.
Regarding intercommunal violence in Salamat, he reassured that the situation is on the way to being brought under control.
“The perpetrators, co-perpetrators and accomplices will answer for their acts in court,” noted the Minister of State, Minister Secretary General of the Presidency.
President Kagame Arrives in Angola For ICGLR Mini-Summit
Rwanda’s President Kagame on Tuesday flew to Angola’s Capital Luanda to attend the Second ICGLR Mini-Summit on the political and security situation in the Central African Republic.
ICGLR is an abbreviation for the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region.
Upon arrival, President Kagame met with his counterpart President João Lourenço of Angola. The meeting is scheduled later today.
The Heads of State and Government of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL) will meet again to analyze the political and security situation reigning in the Central African Republic (CAR).
This mini-summit has been called by the Angolan President Lourenço, as acting President of CIRGL, the meeting brings to Luanda the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Touaderá, the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Congo, Dennis Sassou Nguesso and the President of the Sovereign Transitional Council of the Republic of Sudan, Abdul Fatah al-Burhan.
According to a communiqué from the Angolan Presidency, high-level delegations representing Chad, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo will also participate.
It is the second time, in less than three months, that CIRGIL leaders have met in the Angolan capital, to analyze the situation in the CAR.
The first meeting, on the initiative of the Angolan Head of State, as acting president of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region, took place on 29 January this year.
