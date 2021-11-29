Africa Should Invest in Skills To Exploit Resources- Kagame

Africa should exploit its abundant resources to transform the lives of people on the continent but this will require skills development to trigger industrialization.

“Africa’s vast resources give us a comparative advantage but we need to see more tangible results for our people, from this immense wealth. That means above all, investing in people and in the skills that drive industrialisation,” President Paul Kagame says.

President Kagame made the remarks on November 29th during his presentation at the 19th edition of UNIDO general conference. UNIDO is the United Nations Industrial Development Organization works to reduce poverty through inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

The General Conference is the highest policy-making organ of UNIDO. In particular, this nineteenth session of the Conference kicked off today 29 November to 3 December 2021. It is hosted in the UNIDO headquarters in Vienna as a hybrid event, involving both in-person and virtual participation.

This conference takes place at a critical juncture following the Secretary-General’s call for a “Decade of Action” and in light of the prolonged economic recovery in store for countries all over the world.

Kagame has observed that despite Africa’s solid economic performance in recent decades, the covid-19 pandemic has reversed some of our gains. “The crisis has shown the importance of industrialization, both for getting our economies back on track and driving growth and development generally.”

According to the Rwandan leader, if the continental free trade area (ACFTA) is successfully implemented, the manufacturing sector is expected to double in size in the next decade, creating over 14 million jobs.

President Kagame has also called for use of digital technologies to raise productivity and facilitate cross-border trade. he also mulled for clean and green strategies that should be at the forefront of our industrial policy, reflecting the urgency of the climate crisis.

What is being discussed in the general conference?