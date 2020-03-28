In a continuous effort to get the word out about health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic, NBA & WNBA players, legends and coaches are filming video messages from home that share words of support and tips for reducing risk, staying healthy and practicing social distancing.

As part of the NBA Together (https://on.nba.com/2Uf8GWE) initiative, tune in TONIGHT at 9:00p.m. CAT to NBA Instagram (https://bit.ly/2yaGuvr) LIVE and watch Victor Oladipo and his celebrity guests in a special musical performance.

Every weekday at 9:00 p.m. CAT a member of the NBA family will engage with fans globally, participating in a live interview with NBA broadcast talent or taking questions from fans on Instagram live.

Last night, three-time NBA Champion Steph Curry was joined Dr. Anthony Fauci of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to talk about COVID-19.

Please see below the links to the special video messages from Boston Celtics’ Tacko Fall and Basketball Africa League Global Ambassador Luol Deng; and Steph Curry’s Q&A with Dr. Fauci.

A message from Tacko Fall (Senegal)

Tacko Fall is thinking of everyone during this difficult time and encourages NBA fans in Africa to practice healthy habits

https://twitter.com/NBA_Africa/status/1243431541730148352 (English)

https://twitter.com/NBA_Africa/status/1243498798430785538 (French)

A Message from Luol Deng (South Sudan)

BAL Global Ambassador and NBA Legend Luol Deng has a message about the best way to wash your hands

https://twitter.com/theBAL/status/1243452348263010305

Steph Curry and Dr. Anthony Fauci

As part of the NBA Together Live initiative, Stephen Curry is joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to talk all about COVID-19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuX826AGXWU