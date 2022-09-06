Africa’s exposure to the impacts of climate shocks are already affecting millions of people across the continent.

According to IPCC’s 2022 Sixth Assessment Report, these shocks are being compounded by the food, fuel, and fiscal crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine war and the multi-faceted impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experts caution that Africa must harness climate-resilient solutions quickly and at scale.

According to the African Development Bank Group President,”The AAAP is the largest effort globally for adaptation. But we need the money. AfDB has put down U$12.5B out of U$25B so we’re not begging. We are saying that we didn’t cause the problem…We’ve come to the conversation with commitment, meet us halfway,” said Akinwumi A. Adesina.

Akinwumi further told the summit that “Africa is facing three major challenges – the 3 C’s: Covid, Climate and Conflict. The solution to the 3 C’s is the same: 3 Fs – Finance, Finance, Finance.”

African leaders and various experts gathered in The Netherlands on Monday for the Africa Adaptation Summit to lay the foundation for an adaptation breakthrough for Africa at COP27.

This represented a historic opportunity for the global community to deliver on the Glasgow Climate Pact and the need to bridge the multibillion-dollar a year gap in adaptation finance for Africa.

Hosted at GCA’s headquarters in the largest floating office in the world in the Netherlands, the Africa Adaptation Summit serves as an action-forcing platform to deliver commitments to the AAAP and catalyze new coalitions of partners and initiatives to accelerate action on the ground across Africa.

The Summit also provided an opportunity to catalyze new coalitions of partners and initiatives to accelerate action on the ground across Africa, keeping up the momentum and elevating ambition on adaptation ahead of COP27.

The Global Center on Adaptation, together with the African Union, African Development Bank, International Monetary Fund, Africa Adaptation Initiative, and the Climate Vulnerable Forum, organised this Africa Adaptation Summit.