Business
Affordable Housing Stakeholders Eying US$10,000 Units
Stakeholders in the housing sector are exploring ways of improving affordability of housing units in an attempt to address the biting housing shortage in Africa.
Speaking at the close of the 37th Annual General Meeting and conference of African Union for Housing Finance (“AUHF”) held in Kigali, Rwanda from the 2nd to 4th November under the theme “New Frontiers for Affordable Housing”, the Chairman of the AUHF and Shelter Afrique CEO, Andrew Chimphondah, noted that one of the key learnings from the conference was that developing housing units with a selling price of US$10,000 or below is highly possible.
This year’s AUHF annual conference has provided a very critical platform for global learning, sharing insights, networking, and highlighting trends in the fast-growing affordable housing sector in Africa.
Some of the key trends covered in this year’s conference include innovations in underwriting for informal incomes; opportunities to be found in property technology; new and innovative funding approaches; green and climate resilient housing; developing local capital markets, improving the efficiency and performance of the Housing Value Chain across the African continent and more importantly, increasing efforts to deliver exceptionally affordable homes at a selling price of less than US$10,000.
“In a post-Covid environment where everyone’s resources are constrained, we need to do more with so much less. What this means is that we need to improve the efficiencies of our housing sector and the processes it involves so that we can drastically reduce the construction cost and improve affordability,” Chimphondah added.
The conference which attracted more than 550 attendees from around the world was presided over by Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, Amb. Claver Gatete, who shared Rwanda’s ambitious affordable housing agenda.
“The new housing innovations have and continue to enable Rwanda to upgrade slums without the need to relocate the beneficiaries, the Government of Rwanda has also introduced various housing incentives such as the 100% infrastructure subsidies for low-cost high quality housing developments whose selling prices should not exceed US$35,000.00,” Amb. Gatete said.
From innovation and technology across the housing system, the conference was also used by leading institutions such as Shelter Afrique, UN Habitat, the African Development Bank, iLima Foundry, the Centre for Affordable Housing (CAHF), Reall and others to announce groundbreaking initiatives and developments that are likely to fast track sustainable affordable housing solutions across the continent.
“The conference also provided a platform for global leaders to share best practice; and for local developers to get access to ideas, technology and pan African and international contacts. Our hope is that these new ideas will speed up the development of the affordable housing sector across the continent,” said Centre for Affordable Housing Finance Executive Director Kecia Rust, who also serves at the AUHF’s Secretariat.
Kigali Declaration
At the conference, members issued the Kigali Declaration for Affordable Housing in Africa, expressing their commitment to working together in leveraging their diverse capacities, charting new frontiers in the delivery of affordable housing across the continent and in individual countries.
“The Declaration sets out key commitments for the AUHF and its members, and urges governments, development finance institutions and support organisations, and other players across Africa’s affordable housing sector to work together in pursuit of these goals,” Mr. Chimphondah concluded.
Business
Second Hand Car Prices Up By 33%
Residents of landlocked East African community member states will have to fork-out more money to import used cars from Kenya where they mostly source them.
Used car prices in Kenya have risen by up to 33% over the past six months as demand outstrips supply globally on production cuts.
Popular Japanese models such as Toyota Harrier, Toyota Fielder, Toyota Rav 4, Toyota Premio and Nissan X-Trail have seen their yard prices increase by a range of between U$1792 and U$5376 since April.
Car dealers are now facing increased competition from buyers in source markets such as Japan and the UK as automakers have scaled-down production owing to shortages of semiconductors that are used in electronic devices.
Most of those buyers in the developed markets would typically buy new cars but have now resorted to purchasing second-hand models in response to shortages and escalating sticker prices of new vehicles.
Economic uncertainty brought by the Covid-19 pandemic has also seen consumers in the developed world keep their cars for longer than usual, further reducing supplies to Kenya, which relies on imported used models.
“The prices of some cars have shot up by almost U$4480,” said Charles Munyori, the secretary-general of Kenya Auto Bazaar Association, which represents used car dealers.
“Most people, for instance, are not importing Rav-4 because they are very pricey to import now and hence stay at the yard longer. So this has created a shortage that has pushed the price from U$20609 in April to U$25089.”
Car importers say purchase prices in Japan, the major source of used vehicles, increased by U$4,000 on average.
Business
Kenyan Businesses in DRC To Get Funding From Equity Group
Equity Group is partnering with the governments of Kenya and DRC for a two-week trade mission that is expected to foster trade and investment relations following the latter’s application to join the East African Community.
The lender, through its Kenyan arm and its DRC subsidiary EquityBCDC, is looking to fund businesses that are seeking opportunities in four DRC cities— Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Goma, and Mbuji Mayi.
The DRC is the sixth biggest export market for Kenyan goods, helped by historical trade linkages and direct air links between Nairobi and DRC’s Kinshasa and Lubumbashi.
“We have gained enough experience in the six markets we operate in and the region to support businesses that are looking to venture into DRC and the larger East and Central Africa,” said Equity Group chief executive James Mwangi.
It is targeting businesses in housing, infrastructural development, environment, agriculture, education, health, mining, and energy to leverage on the country’s population size of over 100 million people for growth.
The lender recently said it will finance Kenyan and South African businesses looking to trade or invest in the Africa with part of Sh500 billion funds raised from global lenders and customers deposits.
The Kenya-DRC mission expects to attract over 200 investors and business participants from Kenya, and a similar number from DRC and will include trade exhibitions, business forums, and site visits in the four of DRC cities.
Trade, Industrialisation and Enterprise Development CS Betty Maina said that the mission will translate into a win for Kenyan firms, particularly agricultural and manufactured goods producers who top the list of exporters to the DRC.
“This trade mission will strengthen service and product investment between the two nations, and we are looking to explore more partnership opportunities in various sectors of the economy,” said Ms Maina.
Business
Yahoo Permanently Leaves China
As of November 1, Yahoo said it had permanently suspended its services to mainland China.
“In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,” a Yahoo spokesperson said on Tuesday.
“Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet. We thank our users for their support.”
Yahoo’s move follows that of Microsoft Corp, which pulled the plug on Linkedin in China last month, marking the retreat of the last major U.S.-owned social network in China.
Linkedin cited a “more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China”.
Yahoo had already greatly scaled back its presence in China over the past few years. Prior to Monday, it had still operated a weather app and some pages that showed news articles in foreign languages.
Yahoo entered China in 1998 and in 2012 struck a deal with Alibaba Group to sell its stake in the e-commerce giant.
The deal also saw Alibaba obtain the right to operate Yahoo China under the Yahoo brand for up to four years.
Yahoo China later shut its email service and web portal but the brand retained a global research and development center in Beijing until 2015, when it was shut down.
Its departure comes as Beijing has imposed fresh curbs on its internet companies on areas from content to customer privacy as well as new laws.
On Monday, its new Personal Information Protection law designed to protect online user data privacy came into effect.
Affordable Housing Stakeholders Eying US$10,000 Units
Rwanda National Police Rotates Formed Police Unit In S. Sudan
How UN Deployed Troops In Rwanda
Teta Gisa Rwigema Weds At Colourful Ceremony
Celebrating Prophet-founder of Baha’i Faith
Teta Gisa Rwigema Weds At Colourful Ceremony
Rwanda Deputy Police Chief Briefs Contingent Ahead Of S. Sudan Rotation
Celebrating Prophet-founder of Baha’i Faith
How UN Deployed Troops In Rwanda
Rwanda National Police Rotates Formed Police Unit In S. Sudan
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Kenyan Businesses in DRC To Get Funding From Equity Group
-
CORONA VIRUS5 days ago
U.S. Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children Age 5 To 11
-
National4 days ago
Central African Republic Chief Of Gendarmerie Visits Rwanda
-
East-Africa4 days ago
Kenya’s Human Capital Threatened By Low Education Levels
-
Politics4 days ago
Algeria Denounces Morocco’s Assassination Of Algerians
-
National3 days ago
Rwf300M Allocated To 1,700 Women-headed Households
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Jamaican Dancehall Smash Track “Party Girl” Rocks Clubs
-
Crime3 days ago
Mai-Mai Hapa na Pale Demand U$2,500 to Free Hostages