AfCFTA Secretary-General In Talks With President Kagame

Ugandans are extremely mesmerized by the glittering border infrastructure on Rwanda side and have gone into the overdrive blaming their government of shoddy construction works on their side.

On Monday, Rwanda officially opened its Gatuna border bringing an end to almost three years of waiting. In March 2019 Kigali locked the border with its northern neighbour over a list of unresolved demands.

An army of journalists from Rwanda and Uganda including foreign media rolled to Gatuna/Katuna border to witness the official opening of the border and capture the moment with their cameras. The journalists were at the border days earlier and shared various photos of the situation on ground.

It emerged that photos from Rwanda side of the border showed extremely neat infrastructure while the Ugandan side was no match. Ugandans have thus turned their anger on government accusing it of failing to complete construction even in three of closed border.

On the Ugandan side, the road is unpaved and there is deep mud following heavy rain in this part of the country. large chunks of laterite soil are being pressed on the ground, a bridge is still under construction, masons can be seen on top of new walls building. It clearly shows that Uganda had possibly given up on border construction and that it was not ready for the reopening.

A Ugandan tweep nearly asked Ugandans not to walk into Rwanda side with mud which may annoy authorities on the Rwandan side, “The way you are dirtening Rwanda with mud!! I think they may close again because of the mud in Uganda.”

Construction of one-stop border post (OSBP) facility at Gatuna border with Uganda was meant to be completed in July 2016.

OSBP facilities were introduced under the auspices of the East African Community to ease movement by bringing all border control services of two neighbouring countries under one roof, whether entering or exiting a country.

The whole concept of OSBP is designed around reduction of time and making it so easy to cross borders.

For example a Rwandan trader crossing into Uganda does not need to do anything on the Rwandan side, he will cross and do all the required processes at the entry point in Uganda and traders coming to Rwanda will do the same on the Rwandan side.