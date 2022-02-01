National
AfCFTA Secretary-General In Talks With President Kagame
Wamkele Mene Secretary-General African Continental Free Trade Area is in Rwanda where he has held discussions with President Paul Kagame at Village Urugwiro in the capital Kigali.
“This afternoon at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame received Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Mene Wamkele for discussions on progress made towards a successful, functioning free trade area,” The Rwanda Presidency said on Tuesday.
The AfCFTA aims at accelerating intra-African trade and boosting Africa’s trading position in the global market by strengthening Africa’s common voice and policy space in global trade negotiations.
President Kagame’s meeting with Wamkele Mene comes at ahead of the forthcoming 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU scheduled to take place from 02-06 February 2022.
These two sessions will be preceded by that of the Permanent Representatives Committee.
Kagame To Youth: Keep Unbreakable Rwandan Spirit For Generations
Rwandans on Tuesday marked the 28th National Heroes Day with celebrations officially held at the Heroes Mausoleum in the capital Kigali.
President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame laid a wreath at the National Heroes Mausoleum in honour of Rwanda’s national heroes.
The ceremony was also graced by government officials and representatives of diplomatic corps accredited to Rwanda.
In his remarks, President Kagame noted, ” We honor the lives of the heroes -men and women- of Rwanda, and the sacrifices they made to enable us to build the dignified and united nation we live in today. That puts a heavy responsibility on each of us who are working to transform our country.”
Kagame challenged the country’s youth, “we count on you to keep the unbreakable Rwandan spirit alive for generations to come.”
The national heroes of Rwanda country are celebrated in three different categories, known as Imanzi, Imena, and Ingenzi.
The Imanzi is the supreme Hero who demonstrated outstanding achievements characterized by supreme sacrifice, outstanding importance and example.
Belonging to this category is the Unknown Soldier – any soldier who perished during the liberation struggle and those who may in the future shed blood in a battlefield to defend country sovereignty.
It also includes Major General Fred Rwigema, who died on the frontline the day after the launch of the country’s armed liberation struggle in October 1990.
The Imena category comprises of heroes known for their extraordinary acts for the country marked by sacrifice, high importance and example.
The Imena category includes King Mutara III Rudahigwa Charles Léon Pierre, Michel Rwagasana (special adviser to late King Rudahigwa), and Agathe Uwilingiyimana, the female prime minister who was slain by genocidal government forces within just hours of the start of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.
The Ingenzi category comprises heroes who are still alive, but who are known for their good ideas or outstanding achievements characterised by sacrifice, great importance and high example.
Rwanda’s Gatuna Glitters as Uganda’s Katuna Suffers Shoddy Construction
Ugandans are extremely mesmerized by the glittering border infrastructure on Rwanda side and have gone into the overdrive blaming their government of shoddy construction works on their side.
On Monday, Rwanda officially opened its Gatuna border bringing an end to almost three years of waiting. In March 2019 Kigali locked the border with its northern neighbour over a list of unresolved demands.
An army of journalists from Rwanda and Uganda including foreign media rolled to Gatuna/Katuna border to witness the official opening of the border and capture the moment with their cameras. The journalists were at the border days earlier and shared various photos of the situation on ground.
It emerged that photos from Rwanda side of the border showed extremely neat infrastructure while the Ugandan side was no match. Ugandans have thus turned their anger on government accusing it of failing to complete construction even in three of closed border.
On the Ugandan side, the road is unpaved and there is deep mud following heavy rain in this part of the country. large chunks of laterite soil are being pressed on the ground, a bridge is still under construction, masons can be seen on top of new walls building. It clearly shows that Uganda had possibly given up on border construction and that it was not ready for the reopening.
A Ugandan tweep nearly asked Ugandans not to walk into Rwanda side with mud which may annoy authorities on the Rwandan side, “The way you are dirtening Rwanda with mud!! I think they may close again because of the mud in Uganda.”
Construction of one-stop border post (OSBP) facility at Gatuna border with Uganda was meant to be completed in July 2016.
OSBP facilities were introduced under the auspices of the East African Community to ease movement by bringing all border control services of two neighbouring countries under one roof, whether entering or exiting a country.
The whole concept of OSBP is designed around reduction of time and making it so easy to cross borders.
For example a Rwandan trader crossing into Uganda does not need to do anything on the Rwandan side, he will cross and do all the required processes at the entry point in Uganda and traders coming to Rwanda will do the same on the Rwandan side.
Rwanda Police Chief Attends Police Graduation Ceremony In Lesotho
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, who is in Lesotho for the four-day bilateral visit, on Friday, January 28, attended the graduation of 294 officers, who completed the Police Basic Course at Lesotho Police Training School in the capital Maseru.
At the pass-out, IGP Munyuza was accompanied by Rwanda’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Eugene S. Kayihura, who is also accredited to the Kingdom of Lesotho.
The Police Chief is in Lesotho since January 25, at the invitation of his counterpart, Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli as the two Police institutions continue to strengthen cooperation in various matters of policing to face emerging security challenges collectively.
The pass out ceremony was presided over by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Dr. Moeketsi Majoro.
Other present at the colourful ceremony was the Minister for Police and Public Safety for Lesoth, Lepota Sekora, Commander of Lesotho Defence Force, Lt. Gen Mojalefa Letsoela, the South African Police Service National Commissioner, Lt. Gen. Khehla Sitole, and Senior Deputy National Commissioner for Eswatini Police, Dr. Lydia Dlamini, among others.
Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Lesotho Mounted Police (LMPS) signed a memorandum of understanding in Kigali in August 2021 outlining key areas of cooperation, including partnership against terrorism, organized and transnational crimes; capacity building in community policing; exchange of information and expertise; as well as training opportunities and expertise development.
Other areas include development and exchange of training materials and curricula, combating proliferation of small arms and light weapons, timely exchange of information on criminals and criminal activities, and joint operations.
During the bilateral meeting between IGP Munyuza and his host Commissioner Molibeli on Wednesday, the two Chiefs of Police recommitted to making the pact a success and to explore other areas of partnership against transnational organized crimes and capacity development.
