Local media reports emerging from neighbouring DRC indicate that at least 6 fighters of the Allied Democratic Force (ADF) terrorist movement, one of whom holds Kenyan nationality, were killed on Tuesday by the Congolese army.

The strikes were conducted in Mangusu, a locality near the city ​​of Komanda, located nearly 60 km south of Bunia, in the territory of Irumu, in Ituri.

According to Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, spokesperson for military operations in Ituri, these foreign rebels were neutralized during the pursuit operations carried out by the loyalist forces, after the dirty murderous acts perpetrated by these fighters in the troubled Komanda region.

He added that the army, which controls the situation, was also able to recover 4 weapons and 2 homemade bombs from the hands of the rebels.

“The provisional assessment of the pursuit operations carried out against the ADF in Mangusu and Pont Ituri, in the territory of Irumu, reports 6 (six) ADF neutralized, 4 weapons and 2 homemade bombs recovered”, said Jules Ngongo.

Between Sunday and Monday, more than 20 (twenty) people were killed by the ADF in the locality of Mangusu. Local civil society reported that houses including two administrative offices were set on fire during these incursions. The people in the region fled, taking off in the direction of Mambasa, Nyanya and Kisangani, across the national road Nº4.

The security situation in Ituri still remains worrying despite the military regime in office for almost a year. This Wednesday, a government delegation led by Prime Minister Sama Lukonde arrived in Bunia for “the uncompromising assessment” of the state of siege in this province. Actions will be considered by my government for “the rapid return of peace”.