A captured Ugandan rebel spy from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has revealed a deadly plan of mass massacre of civilians.

The rebel was arrested on Thursday by the Congolese army (FARDC) in Mwenda locality located in the territory of Beni in North Kivu. This terrorist of Congolese nationality was sent by his rebel peers to spy on the population in order to prepare mass massacres of civilians.

The announcement was made by Captain Antony Mwalushayi, spokesperson for Sokola1 Grand-Nord operations.

“The FARDC arrested an ADF/MTM terrorist in the locality of Mwenda on April 7 during patrol that the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo intercepted and arrested Mr. Paluku Mbafumoja Mubaraka, ADF terrorist fighter of Congolese nationality”, revealed Capt. Mwalushayi.

“Aged 22, the terrorist Paluku Mbafumoja has been very active for several years in this group of jihadists all along the Nzelube and Lusulubi rivers.

According to his first declarations, the terrorist Paluku, confirmed to have been sent by his ADF colleagues to hide among the population and to provide information to Mwera and Kikura, to facilitate incursions and massacre civilians within a few days, “said the spokesperson for Sokola1 Grand-Nord operations.

“Mr. Paluku was made available to specialized services for exploitation. The Operational Sector Commander SOKOLA 1 Grand Nord, continues to call on the entire population of the Beni region to be very active in denouncing the suspects in our circles”, he said.