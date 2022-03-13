Abramovich Disqualified as Chelsea Director

Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a Chelsea director by the Premier League board after the British government sanctioned the Russian billionaire.

Chelsea owner Abramovich was one of seven more oligarchs sanctioned this week by the UK following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The European champions have been placed under tough restrictions due to the sanctions on Abramovich.

“Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club,” a Premier League statement said on Saturday.

“The board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government, which expires on May 31 2022.”

Meanwhile, Hyundai Chelsea’s sleeve sponsor,became the latest major sponsor to suspend their deal with the troubled club.

“Hyundai has become one of the strongest partners in football over the years and the company supports the sport to be a force for good,” a Hyundai statement said on Saturday. “Through our partnership with Chelsea FC, we are proud supporters of the players, the fans and grassroots football. “However, in the current circumstances, we have taken the decision to suspend our marketing and communication activities with the club until further notice.”

Abramovich had already announced his intention to sell Chelsea, with a host of potential buyers declaring their interest in a club that have won 19 major trophies since he bought the side in 2003.

The government is still open to a sale but would have to approve a new licence, on the proviso no profit would go to the Russian, who has bankrolled the club to the tune of around £1.5 billion ($2 billion).