Senior officers of the Congolese army- Forces armées de la république démocratique du Congo [FARDC] have been handed descent housing as part of addressing decades long poor living conditions of the army.

Last week on Saturday July 2, President Félix Tshisekedi also commander in chief of the armed forces, handed over to FARDC generals and colonels the keys to new villas built on the Pool Malebo site, located in the commune of N’sele.

According to the RDC presidency, Thirty modern villas out of 190 were handed over to a few senior officers on a symbolic basis.

This is part of the social benefits granted to senior officers of the FARDC in return for a contribution of 35% of the cost of the villa on their part.

According to Jeff Pigeon Mukadi Ngoy the Director General of the construction company Congo International Investment Group (CIIG), this real estate project located 9 km from N’Djili international airport aims in particular to relieve congestion in downtown Kinshasa and provide a wonderful family living space for senior FARDC officers.

According to the government plan, the project will extend over the next five (5) years and will also cover the housing needs of all career officers and non-commissioned officers.

For the Minister of Communication and Media, Patrick Muyaya the government spokesman, this is one more step to honour the sacrifice of the FARDC.

“These dignified accommodations for our senior officers on the shores of the majestic Congo River (Pool Malebo) represent a further step in the materialization of the plan which aims to honour the sacrifice of those who commit themselves to the defense of the homeland,” said he said.