Shakur Stevenson Bangs Jamel Herring in World Super-Featherweight Title Fight
Shakur Stevenson delivered a spiteful display to overwhelm and stop Jamel Herring in the 10th round of their WBO super-featherweight championship fight in Atlanta on Saturday.
Stevenson announced himself as a real star of American boxing with the best performance of his career so far to become an unbeaten two-weight world champion at the age of 24.
He was vicious with his combination punching to force the stoppage having dominated from the opening bell against Herring, in what had become a fight with personal ramifications.
Stevenson had recently been a part of Herring’s gym with trainer Brian McIntyre – but they had no answer to the young challenger’s fast hands.
As early as the second round, Stevenson was hurting Herring and forcing him backwards predominantly with a jab.
In the third, he mixed in clubbing hooks which battered Herring from side to side.
Herring, the former US Marine who sent Carl Frampton into retirement earlier this year, was having next to no success at all against his quicker, more powerful rival.
Rayon Sports FC Signs Brazilian Forward 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬
News reaching Taarifa Sports Desk indicates that Brazilian forward 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬 has signed a 2-year deal with Rwanda’s Rayon Sports FC.
“𝐇𝐞’𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬! We’re delighted to announce the signing of Brazilian forward 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬 on a two-year deal. Let’s welcome him!!!,” the club said via its official twitter handle late on Saturday.
Tennis: British Cameron Beats American Tommy At Indian Wells Masters
British number two Cameron Norrie beat American Tommy Paul in three sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters.
World number 26 Norrie won 6-4 4-6 6-2 to claim his 44th win on the ATP Tour this year.
The 26-year-old left-hander has never previously reached this stage of a Masters 1000 tournament.
Norrie will face Diego Schwartzman in the last eight after the Argentine beat Norway’s Casper Rudd in straight sets.
If Norrie were to advance past Schwartzman – who he beat in the first round of the 2020 US Open – it will see him replace Dan Evans as the British number one and may also provide enough ranking points to break into the world’s top 20 for the first time in his career.
It would also take him closer to the coveted half-century mark of wins on the ATP Tour in a single season. Andy Murray and Tim Henman are the only Britons to have achieved that feat on the elite men’s circuit this millennium.
Also on Wednesday, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out by Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Russian Medvedev was the top seed at Indian Wells after winning his first Grand Slam title last month. He won the first set and was up 4-1 in the second when he collapsed, dropping eight straight games.
Dimitrov will play Polish Wimbledon semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz in the last eight.
The rest of the men’s quarter-finals line up sees Alexander Zverev take on American Taylor Fritz after the German beat Gael Monfils 6-1 6-3, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face unseeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Tsitsipas, who made the final of the French Open in June, recovered from a set down to beat Australian Alex de Minaur 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.
In the women’s tournament, Jelena Ostapenko reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final in three years with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over Shelby Rogers.
The Latvian will take on fellow Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka in the last four after the Belarusian overcame Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-2.
BBC
Simba Soccer Club Chairman Steps Down
Tanzania’s Simba Soccer Club Chairman Mohamed Dewji has stepped down without giving reasons for his decision.
According to video clips posted on his twitter handle @moodewji, he said he decided to step down from his position following a meeting held on 21st September.
“I thank you all management members.We performed well in the period of four years, lifting Mainland Champions League titles for four times and we did well in the Champions League,” Mo Dewji said.
Meanwhile, Salum Abdallah has been appointed the new Club Chairman.
