Breaking News – Taarifa Rwanda

U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, and his delegation visited Rwanda’s Mutobo Demobilisation Centre today, where they observed the country’s approach to reintegrating ex-combatants. The delegation was warmly received by Nyirahabineza…
Three astronauts including two Russians and one American are expected to arrive on Tuesday at the…
President Paul Kagame on Monday joined more than 2,000 Rwandan youth for the annual “Walk to…
President Paul Kagame delivered one of his most fiery and unfiltered addresses in recent memory…
The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has released its 2024 Annual Report, spotlighting a year marked by significant economic progress, resilience, and strategic growth across key sectors. From record-breaking investment inflows to increased tourism…
The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has released its 2024 Annual Report, spotlighting a year marked by significant economic progress, resilience, and strategic growth across key sectors. From record-breaking investment inflows to increased tourism…
President Donald Trump's recent moves of slapping tight tariffs against major economies could…
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has strongly rejected a report published by Africa Intelligence…
Rwanda’s economy grew by 8.9% in 2024, reflecting resilience, strategic economic planning, and a…
Rwanda’s pioneering digital insurance App, E-NSURE has been officially launched with high…
Ecuador's National Electoral Council has named incumbent head of state Daniel Noboa the winner of the second round of the presidential election. "We inform the people of Ecuador that the results of processing 90% of the protocols show an…
The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has released its 2024 Annual Report, spotlighting a year marked by significant economic progress, resilience, and strategic growth across key sectors. From record-breaking investment inflows to increased tourism…
Ecuador's National Electoral Council has named incumbent head of state Daniel Noboa the winner…
The United States Department of Justice has indicted four American citizens for their role in a…
US President Donald Trump disclosed on Wednesday that he intends to meet President Vladimir Putin…
U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, and his delegation visited Rwanda’s Mutobo…
Welcome, Login to your account.
Welcome, Create your new account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
WhatsApp us