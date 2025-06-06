Taarifa Rwanda: Breaking News, Latest News and Videos

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) and the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) have signed a Memorandum of…
The Rwanda Forensic Institute (RFI) is in the final stages of preparations to introduce prenatal DNA…
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba the Chief of Defense Forces of Uganda said on Monday that the military had…
Trilateral talks on the Ukrainian settlement are set to continue next week,…
First Lady Jeannette Kagame has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of…
The Rwanda Water Resources Board (RWB) has announced that construction of the multipurpose dam…
Day six of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships saw the Men’s Junior Road Race transform the heart of Kigali into a stage of speed and endurance. A field of 141 young riders from 71 nations set off on the 119.3-kilometre…
The 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali reached a dramatic high on its…
Remco Evenepoel’s third consecutive world title in the individual time trial at…
The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has confirmed that a GPS rider tracking…
President Paul Kagame on Tuesday afternoon received a delegation from South Korea’s Yonsei University at Urugwiro Village, with talks focusing on strengthening academic cooperation and research collaboration with Rwanda. The delegation was led by…
Nelly Mukazayire, born in 1982 and currently serving as Rwanda’s Minister of Sports, has shared a…
The 15th Annual Taxation Convention closed with a strong and unambiguous message to tax professionals: the future of corporate tax practice lies in proactive, defensible mastery rather than reactive compliance. The shift was most clearly articulated…
Discussions at the 15th Annual Tax Convention have centred on translating tax law into…
The Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) recorded a strong financial performance in 2025,…
Global retail brand SPAR has opened its first SPAR Express store in Kigali, marking a new…
The recent visit by the United States Africa Command, AFRICOM, to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, FARDC, cannot be understood as a neutral or purely technical exercise in security cooperation. When placed against the…
When Inspector General of Rwanda National Police, Felix Namuhoranye, took office, three years ago, I…
People have talked. And they are still talking. A lot. About The Nu-Year Groove. That alone tells…
In homes and casual settings, there is a quiet conversation going on. RPF carders are asking: “What…
As the RPF Congress convenes today, Rwanda stands as a country that is orderly, stable, and…
Controversial Judge Theodor Meron will always be remembered for decisions that would have teared apart the Rwandan society if Court did not intervene. Seven years ago, Judge Meron, who presided over the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and…
Rwanda’s Minister of Internal Security, Dr. Vincent Biruta, has called on all Rwandans to continue…
To this day, it still humbles me to have been blessed with a safe country where we can all grow and…
In 2019, Francine Villa who was fed up with racial discrimination in the United States, packed her…
Airtel Africa today announced an agreement with SpaceX to introduce Starlink Direct-to-Cell satellite connectivity across all its 14 markets that serve 174 million customers. Through this partnership, Airtel Africa customers with compatible…
Kigali — Zipline has announced a major expansion of its drone-based healthcare delivery services in…
Rwanda has taken a major step toward modernizing agriculture with the launch of an artificial…
Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, has announced that the…
The Government of Rwanda, in partnership with ALX Africa and Anthropic, has…
The prestigious Shinning Stars Africa Awards will be hosted in Rwanda for the first time,…
International dancehall star Shenseea on Saturday jetted in Kigali to perform at a mega…
Tanzanian music icon Ali Kiba, whose real name is Ali Saleh Kiba, has called on East…
Kigali music lovers are in for a major treat after BK Arena officially confirmed…
Rwanda has reached a new milestone in its sporting history with the official…
The Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA) has rebranded the Rwanda Women’s…
Today at Amahoro Stadium, President Paul Kagame joined FIFA President Gianni…
The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has lifted a ban on participants from…
Nelly Mukazayire, Rwanda's Sports Minister and Clare AKamanzi the Chief…
APR FC once again fell short in continental football after being eliminated by…
The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested Dr. Manirakiza Benjamin, a university lecturer, over allegations of sexually abusing underage schoolgirls by luring them with money. According to preliminary investigations, Dr. Manirakiza is accused…
Kenya has set a judicial precedence which may influence other member states of the East African…
Senior African diplomats and former heads of state have arrived in Lomé, Togo,…
Rwanda has said efforts to ease tensions with Burundi are being undermined by…
Panic and fear has engulfed residents of Burundi's Chibitoke district, an…
President Paul Kagame has publicly accused Burundi of orchestrating a covert…
President Paul Kagame has accused Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi of trying…
Qatar has reiterated its commitment to supporting lasting peace in the…
