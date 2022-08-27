More than 300 personalities are gathered in the capital Tunis for the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8) opened on Saturday at the Palais des Congrès.

According to organisers, the two-day conference has been graced by 20 African Heads of State and Government including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (via video conferencing platform Zoom).

This conference seeks to identify the means to achieve resilience, the inclusion and abundance in Africa, in a context of crisis marked by the global epidemic of the new coronavirus, global warming and the situation in Ukraine.

During this conference, nearly 81 investment projects worth 2.7 billion dollars (about 8.5 billion dinars) are being presented by the Tunisian private sector to African and Japanese investors.

Listed by the Tunisian-Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCITJ) in a white paper, these projects will create 35,750 jobs.

The realization of these projects should be part of a triangular partnership Japan-Tunisia other African countries in sectors with high added value.

These are the sectors of the green and blue economy (21 projects), the digital sector, artificial intelligence and space technologies (20), pharmaceutical and medical (17), industrial (12), infrastructure and logistics (9) and finance (2).

This conference aspires to promote high-level political dialogue between African leaders and development partners and to mobilize support for Africa’s initiatives towards self-reliant development.

Some 50 major Japanese companies are taking part in the TICAD 8 Business Forum held on Saturday afternoon.

They are represented by 100 business leaders and executive directors. A total of 300 businessmen from Africa (100) and Tunisia (100) and Japan are participating in this “Business Forum”.

TICAD 8 is jointly organized by Japan, the African Union Commission (AUC), the United Nations, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the World Bank (WB).

Tunisia, the second African country to organize this event after Kenya, in 2016, had obtained the agreement to host the “TICAD 8”, at the end of the 33rd ordinary session of the Heads of State and Government of Tunisia. African Union (AU) held on 9 and 10 February 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.