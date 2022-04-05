FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020 exhibition has kicked off this Wednesday in Berlin Germany- it is the world’s leading stage for new ideas and concepts for the entire fresh produce value chain.

Eight Rwandan horticultural produce exporting companies are also taking part in this three-day FruitLogistica2022 Expo.

“Such exhibitions help accelerate the growth of our horticulture sector by establishing international market links and mobilizing foreign investors,” according to National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) is mandated to develop and enhance Rwanda’s agricultural exports.

According to the organisers, the expo has attracted more than 3334 exhibitors of which 3033 are Foreign Exhibitors from 91 countries. Berlin has been a trade fair destination for 200 years, and has been one of the most important such hubs for many decades.

“Meet onsite again” is the motto of this year’s Fruit Logistica.

From the 1 April 2022, almost all Corona restrictions in Berlin were lifted. Participants are now be able to attend major events, such as trade fairs, without having to present any proof of testing, recovery or vaccination. In addition, the regulation about wearing masks has also been lifted almost everywhere and remains primarily applicable only for public transport.