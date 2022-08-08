People from across the globe on Saturday gathered at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima in recognition of the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing of that now bustling and beautiful city of 1.2 million souls.

They reflected on the more than 140,000 men, women and children who died in that horrific, world-changing instant, and in the hours, weeks, months and years that followed.

The 15-kiloton atomic bomb was detonated at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 6, 1945, 500 kilometers above the city. The explosion created a massive fireball, with temperatures near the hypocenter reaching 3,000 to 4,000 degrees Celsius (an iron bar melts at half that temperature).

Of the 300 employees working at the Chugoku Shimbun that morning, 113 were killed. Yet, incredibly, thanks to the use of other papers’ printing presses, and a press the Chugoku had moved out of the city, the paper resumed publication just days after the bombing and is still in operation today.

The United States detonated two atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on 6 and 9 August 1945, respectively. The two bombings killed between 129,000 and 226,000 people, most of whom were civilians, and remain the only use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict.

Why Hiroshima was Nuked?

During the war, Japan had refused to surrender before the Allied Forces and was still holding out.

It carried out several attacks against the US and British forces to seize control of European and American colonies and their resources in Southeast Asia.

On December 7, 1941, Japan attacked Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor and a day later, it attacked British-occupied Hong Kong, causing numerous casualties and extensive damage to the US and the UK fleets.

After witnessing the devastation, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announced his country’s unconditional surrender via radio on August 15, ending World War II.

Every year on August 6, the world observes Hiroshima Day to highlight the effects of nuclear war, pay respect to the victims, discourage nuclear proliferation and promote world peace.