The spokesperson of Islamic State a Sunni terror group has called on supporters to carry out more attacks.

Abu Omar al-Muhajjr called for a “global offensive” in revenge for the death of the group’s leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi last February during an operation by the Americans in Syria as well as the group’s former spokesperson al-Muhajir abu Hamza al-Qurashi.

“We announced, with the help of God, a blessed battle to avenge the two sheikhs, Sheikh abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi and Sheikh al-Muhajir abu Hamza al-Qurashi,” he said in the address released on Telegram.

In his address titled “Fight them, and God will chastise them at your hands,” Muhajjr called for more attacks to be carried out in Europe since “the opportunity is ripe for you” because it is “preoccupied” with the war in Ukraine.

Citing the March terror attacks in Israel claimed by the terror group, he called on supporters to “follow their path and arm themselves with weapons and carry out further attacks.”

“These acts caused pain to the Jews and showed the world that there is a difference between those who fight and die for god and those who fight for empty political slogans,” he said.

He praised the attackers, saying that “they fought and were killed for the sake of Allah” and said that Jerusalem could only be liberated with the return of the caliphate, not by the Palestinian leaders who he called “secular terrorists.”

“Modern Muslim politicians trying to liberate Jerusalem are nothing more than puppets in the hands of Israel and the West,” he said.

The attack in Hadera, which claimed the lives of two young Border Police officers – Yezen Falah, Shirel Abukarat- was claimed by the Islamic State. The attackers had arrived at the scene with 1,100 bullets, at least three handguns and six knives. They were killed by security forces.

The attack in Hadera came days after Mohammed Abu al-Kiyan stabbed four Israelis to death in the southern city of Beersheba. Though the group did not outright claim the attack, they praised it.