60% of Rwandans Fully Vaccinated Against Covid

Rwanda is pressing harder to achieve very high numbers of vaccinated people in an effort to shield the population against the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that so far 60% of the total population [12.95 million (2020)] had been fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines help develop immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19 by making the human body produce memory T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight that virus when attacked and effectively eliminate the viruses.

Rwanda is among the first African countries to have started the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Rwanda government targets to vaccinate 70% of total population by June 2022. The country met the World Health Organization’s global target for countries to vaccinate 40% of their populations by the end of last year.

Jamilya Sherova, Senior Country Manager at Gavi said in a statement that Rwanda has championed the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Africa, consistently meeting its national targets and rapidly increasing coverage.

Gavi is the Vaccine Alliance which leads on procurement and delivery at scale for COVAX, managing the COVAX Facility and the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment.

“For a year of tremendous progress, for exceeding 2021 targets and for protecting millions of lives, including health and social care workers, the elderly, and those at highest risk, reinforcing its status as a leading African nation when it comes to public health,” Sherova said.