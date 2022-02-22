50k-Seater Stade du Sénégal Inaugurated

Rwanda President Paul Kagame flew to Senegal capital Dakar for the official inauguration of the monstrous 50,000-seater multipurpose Olympic complex named after former President Abdoulaye Wade.

According to organisers of this ceremony, a gala match between Senegalese football legends and African legends will take place this Tuesday 22 February 2022 in this new gem which took almost two years of work.

Names like Okocha, Mboma, Drogba or even Eto’o will make up the team of African legends against those of Senegal with El hadji Diouf, Fadiga, Roger Mendy…

The match kicks off at 7 p.m. GMT. The inaugural ceremony starts at 4:00 p.m. Gmt with a set-up of the guests stopped at 3:00 p.m. Gmt.

Several African presidents will be present like Paul Kagame and Adama Barrow, as well as Host Macky Sall of course.

The Senegalese president will be accompanied by Gianni Infantino for the occasion and the two will have the opportunity to follow a gala match between the legends of the Lions of Teranga and the legends of African football.